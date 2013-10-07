Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Hart of Dixie 2011 - 2015 season 3
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Hart of Dixie
Seasons
Season 3
Hart of Dixie
Original title
Season 3
Title
Сезон 3
Season premiere
7 October 2013
Production year
2013
Number of episodes
22
Runtime
22 hours 0 minute
Series rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
7.7
IMDb
Write review
"Hart of Dixie" season 3 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Who Says You Can't Go Home
Season 3
Episode 1
7 October 2013
Friends in Low Places
Season 3
Episode 2
14 October 2013
Take This Job and Shove It
Season 3
Episode 3
21 October 2013
Help Me Make It Through the Night
Season 3
Episode 4
28 October 2013
How Do You Like Me Now?
Season 3
Episode 5
4 November 2013
Family Tradition
Season 3
Episode 6
11 November 2013
I Run to You
Season 3
Episode 7
18 November 2013
Miracles
Season 3
Episode 8
25 November 2013
Something to Talk About
Season 3
Episode 9
13 January 2014
Star of the Show
Season 3
Episode 10
20 January 2014
One More Last Chance
Season 3
Episode 11
27 January 2014
Should've Been a Cowboy
Season 3
Episode 12
3 February 2014
Act Naturally
Season 3
Episode 13
10 February 2014
Here You Come Again
Season 3
Episode 14
21 March 2014
Ring of Fire
Season 3
Episode 15
28 March 2014
Carrying Your Love with Me
Season 3
Episode 16
4 April 2014
A Good Run of Bad Luck
Season 3
Episode 17
11 April 2014
Back in the Saddle Again
Season 3
Episode 18
18 April 2014
A Better Man
Season 3
Episode 19
25 April 2014
Together Again
Season 3
Episode 20
2 May 2014
Stuck
Season 3
Episode 21
9 May 2014
Second Chance
Season 3
Episode 22
16 May 2014
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree