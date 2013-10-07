Menu
Hart of Dixie 2011 - 2015 season 3

Hart of Dixie
Original title Season 3
Title Сезон 3
Season premiere 7 October 2013
Production year 2013
Number of episodes 22
Runtime 22 hours 0 minute

Who Says You Can't Go Home
Season 3 Episode 1
7 October 2013
Friends in Low Places
Season 3 Episode 2
14 October 2013
Take This Job and Shove It
Season 3 Episode 3
21 October 2013
Help Me Make It Through the Night
Season 3 Episode 4
28 October 2013
How Do You Like Me Now?
Season 3 Episode 5
4 November 2013
Family Tradition
Season 3 Episode 6
11 November 2013
I Run to You
Season 3 Episode 7
18 November 2013
Miracles
Season 3 Episode 8
25 November 2013
Something to Talk About
Season 3 Episode 9
13 January 2014
Star of the Show
Season 3 Episode 10
20 January 2014
One More Last Chance
Season 3 Episode 11
27 January 2014
Should've Been a Cowboy
Season 3 Episode 12
3 February 2014
Act Naturally
Season 3 Episode 13
10 February 2014
Here You Come Again
Season 3 Episode 14
21 March 2014
Ring of Fire
Season 3 Episode 15
28 March 2014
Carrying Your Love with Me
Season 3 Episode 16
4 April 2014
A Good Run of Bad Luck
Season 3 Episode 17
11 April 2014
Back in the Saddle Again
Season 3 Episode 18
18 April 2014
A Better Man
Season 3 Episode 19
25 April 2014
Together Again
Season 3 Episode 20
2 May 2014
Stuck
Season 3 Episode 21
9 May 2014
Second Chance
Season 3 Episode 22
16 May 2014
