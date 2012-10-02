Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Hart of Dixie 2011 - 2015 season 2
Hart of Dixie
Original title
Season 2
Title
Сезон 2
Season premiere
2 October 2012
Production year
2012
Number of episodes
22
Runtime
22 hours 0 minute
Series rating
7.6
Rate
11
votes
7.7
IMDb
"Hart of Dixie" season 2 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
I Fall to Pieces
Season 2
Episode 1
2 October 2012
Always on My Mind
Season 2
Episode 2
9 October 2012
If It Makes You Happy
Season 2
Episode 3
16 October 2012
Suspicious Minds
Season 2
Episode 4
23 October 2012
Walkin' After Midnight
Season 2
Episode 5
30 October 2012
I Walk the Line
Season 2
Episode 6
13 November 2012
Baby, Don't Get Hooked on Me
Season 2
Episode 7
20 November 2012
Achy Breaky Hearts
Season 2
Episode 8
27 November 2012
Sparks Fly
Season 2
Episode 9
4 December 2012
Blue Christmas
Season 2
Episode 10
11 December 2012
Old Alabama
Season 2
Episode 11
15 January 2013
Islands in the Stream
Season 2
Episode 12
22 January 2013
Lovesick Blues
Season 2
Episode 13
29 January 2013
Take Me Home, Country Roads
Season 2
Episode 14
5 February 2013
The Gambler
Season 2
Episode 15
19 February 2013
Where I Lead Me
Season 2
Episode 16
26 February 2013
We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together
Season 2
Episode 17
5 March 2013
Why Don't We Get Drunk?
Season 2
Episode 18
9 April 2013
This Kiss
Season 2
Episode 19
16 April 2013
If Tomorrow Never Comes
Season 2
Episode 20
23 April 2013
I'm Moving On
Season 2
Episode 21
30 April 2013
On the Road Again
Season 2
Episode 22
7 May 2013
