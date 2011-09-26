Menu
Hart of Dixie 2011 - 2015 season 1

Hart of Dixie Seasons Season 1

Hart of Dixie
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 26 September 2011
Production year 2011
Number of episodes 22
Runtime 22 hours 0 minute

7.7 IMDb
"Hart of Dixie" season 1 list of episodes. TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Pilot
Season 1 Episode 1
26 September 2011
Parades & Pariahs
Season 1 Episode 2
3 October 2011
Gumbo & Glory
Season 1 Episode 3
10 October 2011
In Havoc & In Heat
Season 1 Episode 4
17 October 2011
Faith & Infidelity
Season 1 Episode 5
24 October 2011
The Undead & The Unsaid
Season 1 Episode 6
7 November 2011
The Crush & The Crossbow
Season 1 Episode 7
14 November 2011
Homecoming & Coming Home
Season 1 Episode 8
21 November 2011
The Pirate & The Practice
Season 1 Episode 9
28 November 2011
Hairdos & Holidays
Season 1 Episode 10
5 December 2011
Hell's Belles
Season 1 Episode 11
23 January 2012
Mistresses & Misunderstandings
Season 1 Episode 12
30 January 2012
Sweetie Pies & Sweaty Palms
Season 1 Episode 13
6 February 2012
Aliens & Aliases
Season 1 Episode 14
13 February 2012
Snowflakes & Soulmates
Season 1 Episode 15
20 February 2012
Tributes & Triangles
Season 1 Episode 16
27 February 2012
Heart to Hart
Season 1 Episode 17
9 April 2012
Bachelorettes & Bullets
Season 1 Episode 18
16 April 2012
Destiny & Denial
Season 1 Episode 19
23 April 2012
The Race & The Relationship
Season 1 Episode 20
30 April 2012
Disaster Drills & Departures
Season 1 Episode 21
7 May 2012
The Big Day
Season 1 Episode 22
14 May 2012
