Every Witch Way 2014 - 2015, season 4
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Filming locations
Every Witch Way
TV Shows
Every Witch Way
Seasons
Season 4
Every Witch Way
12+
Original title
Season 4
Title
Сезон 4
Season premiere
6 July 2015
Production year
2015
Number of episodes
18
Runtime
9 hours 0 minute
Series rating
5.0
Rate
16
votes
5.2
IMDb
"Every Witch Way" season 4 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
A World Without You
Season 4
Episode 1
6 July 2015
Road Trippin'
Season 4
Episode 2
7 July 2015
Ever In The Everglades
Season 4
Episode 3
8 July 2015
Stuck In A Storm
Season 4
Episode 4
9 July 2015
A Tale Of Two Lives
Season 4
Episode 5
10 July 2015
Twisted Sister
Season 4
Episode 6
13 July 2015
Lunch At Lola's
Season 4
Episode 7
14 July 2015
Monkey Face Emoji
Season 4
Episode 8
15 July 2015
The Final Countdown
Season 4
Episode 9
17 July 2015
Diego's Wipedown
Season 4
Episode 10
20 July 2015
Van Pelt Reunion
Season 4
Episode 11
21 July 2015
Back To Square One
Season 4
Episode 12
22 July 2015
Power In A Bottle
Season 4
Episode 13
23 July 2015
What If?
Season 4
Episode 14
24 July 2015
Frenemies
Season 4
Episode 15
27 July 2015
Stop Emma
Season 4
Episode 16
28 July 2015
Mommie Dearest
Season 4
Episode 17
29 July 2015
A Girl's Sacrifice
Season 4
Episode 18
30 July 2015
