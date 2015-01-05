Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Every Witch Way 2014 - 2015 season 3
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Filming locations
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Every Witch Way
Seasons
Season 3
Every Witch Way
12+
Original title
Season 3
Title
Сезон 3
Season premiere
5 January 2015
Production year
2015
Number of episodes
19
Runtime
9 hours 30 minutes
Series rating
5.0
Rate
16
votes
5.2
IMDb
"Every Witch Way" season 3 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
The Beachside 7
Season 3
Episode 1
5 January 2015
Rebel Emma
Season 3
Episode 2
6 January 2015
It's Always You
Season 3
Episode 3
7 January 2015
Breaking All the Rules
Season 3
Episode 4
8 January 2015
Neverending Summer
Season 3
Episode 5
9 January 2015
Daniel Darko
Season 3
Episode 6
12 January 2015
No More Mr. Nice Guy
Season 3
Episode 7
13 January 2015
Spider No More
Season 3
Episode 8
14 January 2015
Back to Back
Season 3
Episode 9
15 January 2015
El Cristal de Caballero
Season 3
Episode 10
16 January 2015
Kanay vs. Kanay
Season 3
Episode 11
19 January 2015
Invisible Me
Season 3
Episode 12
20 January 2015
The Truth About Kanays
Season 3
Episode 13
21 January 2015
Zombie Rescue Team
Season 3
Episode 14
22 January 2015
Kangaroo Jax
Season 3
Episode 15
26 January 2015
Defiance
Season 3
Episode 16
27 January 2015
Magical Throwdown
Season 3
Episode 17
28 January 2015
The Kanay Strikes Back
Season 3
Episode 18
29 January 2015
New Witch Order
Season 3
Episode 19
30 January 2015
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree