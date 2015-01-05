Menu
Every Witch Way 2014 - 2015 season 3

Every Witch Way season 3 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Every Witch Way Seasons Season 3
Every Witch Way 12+
Original title Season 3
Title Сезон 3
Season premiere 5 January 2015
Production year 2015
Number of episodes 19
Runtime 9 hours 30 minutes

Series rating

5.0
Rate 16 votes
5.2 IMDb

"Every Witch Way" season 3 list of episodes.

The Beachside 7
Season 3 Episode 1
5 January 2015
Rebel Emma
Season 3 Episode 2
6 January 2015
It's Always You
Season 3 Episode 3
7 January 2015
Breaking All the Rules
Season 3 Episode 4
8 January 2015
Neverending Summer
Season 3 Episode 5
9 January 2015
Daniel Darko
Season 3 Episode 6
12 January 2015
No More Mr. Nice Guy
Season 3 Episode 7
13 January 2015
Spider No More
Season 3 Episode 8
14 January 2015
Back to Back
Season 3 Episode 9
15 January 2015
El Cristal de Caballero
Season 3 Episode 10
16 January 2015
Kanay vs. Kanay
Season 3 Episode 11
19 January 2015
Invisible Me
Season 3 Episode 12
20 January 2015
The Truth About Kanays
Season 3 Episode 13
21 January 2015
Zombie Rescue Team
Season 3 Episode 14
22 January 2015
Kangaroo Jax
Season 3 Episode 15
26 January 2015
Defiance
Season 3 Episode 16
27 January 2015
Magical Throwdown
Season 3 Episode 17
28 January 2015
The Kanay Strikes Back
Season 3 Episode 18
29 January 2015
New Witch Order
Season 3 Episode 19
30 January 2015
