Every Witch Way
12+
Original title
Season 2
Title
Сезон 2
Season premiere
7 July 2014
Production year
2014
Number of episodes
24
Runtime
12 hours 0 minute
Series rating
0.0
Rate
1
vote
5.1
IMDb
"Every Witch Way" season 2 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Jax Of Hearts
Season 2
Episode 1
7 July 2014
Runaway Witch
Season 2
Episode 2
8 July 2014
Love Pie Redux
Season 2
Episode 3
9 July 2014
Powers by Proxy
Season 2
Episode 4
10 July 2014
The Fool Moon
Season 2
Episode 5
11 July 2014
Daniel Who?
Season 2
Episode 6
14 July 2014
No Can Do
Season 2
Episode 7
15 July 2014
Werewolves in Siberia
Season 2
Episode 8
16 July 2014
The No-Sleep Sleepover
Season 2
Episode 9
18 July 2014
Outta Hand
Season 2
Episode 10
21 July 2014
Double Trouble
Season 2
Episode 11
22 July 2014
The Emma Squad
Season 2
Episode 12
23 July 2014
Missminion
Season 2
Episode 13
24 July 2014
The Breakup
Season 2
Episode 14
25 July 2014
Emma Wants a Cracker
Season 2
Episode 15
28 July 2014
Stormageddon
Season 2
Episode 16
29 July 2014
About A Wizard
Season 2
Episode 17
30 July 2014
Beach Birthday Bash
Season 2
Episode 18
31 July 2014
Zombie Boyfriend
Season 2
Episode 19
1 August 2014
Andi & Philip, Sittin' in a Tree
Season 2
Episode 20
5 August 2014
BF-Never
Season 2
Episode 21
6 August 2014
The Abyss
Season 2
Episode 22
7 August 2014
Emma vs. Emma
Season 2
Episode 23
8 August 2004
Emma vs. Emma
Season 2
Episode 24
8 August 2014
