Every Witch Way 2014 - 2015 season 1
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Filming locations
12+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
1 January 2014
Production year
2014
Number of episodes
20
Runtime
10 hours 0 minute
Series rating
5.0
Rate
16
votes
5.2
IMDb
"Every Witch Way" season 1 list of episodes.
Discovery
Season 1
Episode 1
1 January 2014
The Big Rescue
Season 1
Episode 2
2 January 2014
The Big Chill
Season 1
Episode 3
3 January 2014
I'm a Witch
Season 1
Episode 4
6 January 2014
Magic Fight Club
Season 1
Episode 5
7 January 2014
Monkey Business
Season 1
Episode 6
8 January 2014
Monkey Business II
Season 1
Episode 7
9 January 2014
Mac-sic-cle
Season 1
Episode 8
10 January 2014
I Said, Upside Down
Season 1
Episode 9
13 January 2014
I-Guana Dance With You
Season 1
Episode 10
14 January 2014
I-Guana you Back
Season 1
Episode 11
15 January 2014
I Heart Beau
Season 1
Episode 12
16 January 2014
Pantherized
Season 1
Episode 13
17 January 2014
Walk Like a Panther
Season 1
Episode 14
21 January 2014
Beach Ball
Season 1
Episode 15
22 January 2014
Lily Frog
Season 1
Episode 16
23 January 2014
Witches' Flu
Season 1
Episode 17
27 January 2014
Hexoren Squared
Season 1
Episode 18
28 January 2014
Which Witch is Which
Season 1
Episode 19
29 January 2014
The Chosen One
Season 1
Episode 20
30 January 2014
TV series release schedule
