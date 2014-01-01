Menu
Every Witch Way 2014 - 2015 season 1

Every Witch Way season 1 poster
Every Witch Way 12+
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 1 January 2014
Production year 2014
Number of episodes 20
Runtime 10 hours 0 minute

Series rating

5.0
Rate 16 votes
5.2 IMDb

"Every Witch Way" season 1 list of episodes.

Discovery
Season 1 Episode 1
1 January 2014
The Big Rescue
Season 1 Episode 2
2 January 2014
The Big Chill
Season 1 Episode 3
3 January 2014
I'm a Witch
Season 1 Episode 4
6 January 2014
Magic Fight Club
Season 1 Episode 5
7 January 2014
Monkey Business
Season 1 Episode 6
8 January 2014
Monkey Business II
Season 1 Episode 7
9 January 2014
Mac-sic-cle
Season 1 Episode 8
10 January 2014
I Said, Upside Down
Season 1 Episode 9
13 January 2014
I-Guana Dance With You
Season 1 Episode 10
14 January 2014
I-Guana you Back
Season 1 Episode 11
15 January 2014
I Heart Beau
Season 1 Episode 12
16 January 2014
Pantherized
Season 1 Episode 13
17 January 2014
Walk Like a Panther
Season 1 Episode 14
21 January 2014
Beach Ball
Season 1 Episode 15
22 January 2014
Lily Frog
Season 1 Episode 16
23 January 2014
Witches' Flu
Season 1 Episode 17
27 January 2014
Hexoren Squared
Season 1 Episode 18
28 January 2014
Which Witch is Which
Season 1 Episode 19
29 January 2014
The Chosen One
Season 1 Episode 20
30 January 2014
