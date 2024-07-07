Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
The Night Caller 2024, season 1
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Filming locations
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
The Night Caller
Seasons
Season 1
The Night Caller
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
7 July 2024
Production year
2024
Number of episodes
4
Runtime
4 hours 0 minute
Series rating
6.5
Rate
12
votes
6.4
IMDb
The Night Caller List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Episode 1
Season 1
Episode 1
7 July 2024
Episode 2
Season 1
Episode 2
8 July 2024
Episode 3
Season 1
Episode 3
9 July 2024
Episode 4
Season 1
Episode 4
10 July 2024
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree