Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
The Thundermans 2013 - 2018, season 4
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
The Thundermans
Seasons
Season 4
The Thundermans
12+
Original title
Season 4
Title
Сезон 4
Season premiere
22 October 2016
Production year
2016
Number of episodes
32
Runtime
16 hours 0 minute
Series rating
0.0
Rate
1
vote
6
IMDb
Write review
"The Thundermans" season 4 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Happy Heroween
Season 4
Episode 1
22 October 2016
Thundermans: Banished!
Season 4
Episode 2
19 November 2016
Smells Like Team Spirit
Season 4
Episode 3
19 November 2016
Max to the Future
Season 4
Episode 4
7 January 2017
Better Off Wed
Season 4
Episode 5
14 January 2017
Parks & T-Rex
Season 4
Episode 6
21 January 2017
Date of Emergency
Season 4
Episode 7
28 January 2017
Orange is the New Max
Season 4
Episode 8
4 February 2017
Ditch Perfect
Season 4
Episode 9
18 February 2017
May Z-Force Be with You
Season 4
Episode 10
25 February 2017
21 Dump Street
Season 4
Episode 11
4 March 2017
Super Dupers
Season 4
Episode 12
3 June 2017
Come What Mayhem
Season 4
Episode 13
10 June 2017
Thunder in Paradise
Season 4
Episode 14
17 June 2017
Save the Past Dance
Season 4
Episode 15
24 June 2017
Z's All That
Season 4
Episode 16
24 June 2017
Can't Hardly Date
Season 4
Episode 17
18 November 2017
Revenge of the Smith
Season 4
Episode 18
6 January 2018
Nowhere to Slide
Season 4
Episode 19
13 January 2018
Significant Brother
Season 4
Episode 20
20 January 2018
Rhythm n' Shoes
Season 4
Episode 21
27 January 2018
Make It Pop Pop
Season 4
Episode 22
3 February 2018
Side-Kicking and Screaming
Season 4
Episode 23
17 February 2018
Cookie Mistake
Season 4
Episode 24
24 February 2018
All the President's Thunder-Men
Season 4
Episode 25
3 March 2018
Mad Max: Beyond Thunderhome
Season 4
Episode 26
10 March 2018
The Thundredth
Season 4
Episode 27
17 March 2018
Looperheroes
Season 4
Episode 28
25 May 2018
The Thunder Games
Season 4
Episode 29
25 May 2018
Looperheroes
Season 4
Episode 30
25 May 2018
The Thunder Games (1)
Season 4
Episode 31
25 May 2018
The Thunder Games (2)
Season 4
Episode 32
25 May 2018
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree