The Thundermans 2013 - 2018 season 3

The Thundermans 12+
Original title Season 3
Title Сезон 3
Season premiere 27 June 2015
Production year 2015
Number of episodes 26
Runtime 13 hours 0 minute

"The Thundermans" season 3 list of episodes. TV series release schedule
Phoebe vs. Max: The Sequel
Season 3 Episode 1
27 June 2015
On the Straight and Arrow
Season 3 Episode 2
11 July 2015
Why You Buggin'?
Season 3 Episode 3
18 July 2015
Exit Stage Theft
Season 3 Episode 4
25 July 2015
Are You Afraid of the Park?
Season 3 Episode 5
30 September 2015
Evil Never Sleeps
Season 3 Episode 6
7 October 2015
Doppel-Gamers
Season 3 Episode 7
14 October 2015
Floral Support
Season 3 Episode 8
21 October 2015
Patch Me If You Can
Season 3 Episode 9
28 October 2015
Give Me a Break Up
Season 3 Episode 10
4 November 2015
No Country for Old Mentors
Season 3 Episode 11
11 November 2015
Date Expectations
Season 3 Episode 12
18 November 2015
He Got Game Night
Season 3 Episode 13
13 February 2016
Kiss Me Nate
Season 3 Episode 14
2 April 2016
Dog Day After-school
Season 3 Episode 15
4 June 2016
Original Prankster
Season 3 Episode 16
11 June 2016
Chutes and Splatters
Season 3 Episode 17
25 June 2016
I'm Gonna Forget You, Sucka
Season 3 Episode 18
9 July 2016
Beat the Parents
Season 3 Episode 19
16 July 2016
Can't Spy Me Love
Season 3 Episode 20
23 July 2016
Robin Hood: Prince of Pheebs
Season 3 Episode 21
30 July 2016
Aunt Misbehavin'
Season 3 Episode 22
6 August 2016
Stealing Home
Season 3 Episode 23
13 August 2016
Back to School
Season 3 Episode 24
13 August 2016
Thundermans: Secret Revealed (1)
Season 3 Episode 25
10 October 2016
Thundermans: Secret Revealed (2)
Season 3 Episode 26
10 October 2016
