The Thundermans 2013 - 2018 season 3
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
The Thundermans
TV Shows
The Thundermans
Seasons
Season 3
The Thundermans
12+
Original title
Season 3
Title
Сезон 3
Season premiere
27 June 2015
Production year
2015
Number of episodes
26
Runtime
13 hours 0 minute
Series rating
0.0
Rate
1
vote
6
IMDb
Write review
"The Thundermans" season 3 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Phoebe vs. Max: The Sequel
Season 3
Episode 1
27 June 2015
On the Straight and Arrow
Season 3
Episode 2
11 July 2015
Why You Buggin'?
Season 3
Episode 3
18 July 2015
Exit Stage Theft
Season 3
Episode 4
25 July 2015
Are You Afraid of the Park?
Season 3
Episode 5
30 September 2015
Evil Never Sleeps
Season 3
Episode 6
7 October 2015
Doppel-Gamers
Season 3
Episode 7
14 October 2015
Floral Support
Season 3
Episode 8
21 October 2015
Patch Me If You Can
Season 3
Episode 9
28 October 2015
Give Me a Break Up
Season 3
Episode 10
4 November 2015
No Country for Old Mentors
Season 3
Episode 11
11 November 2015
Date Expectations
Season 3
Episode 12
18 November 2015
He Got Game Night
Season 3
Episode 13
13 February 2016
Kiss Me Nate
Season 3
Episode 14
2 April 2016
Dog Day After-school
Season 3
Episode 15
4 June 2016
Original Prankster
Season 3
Episode 16
11 June 2016
Chutes and Splatters
Season 3
Episode 17
25 June 2016
I'm Gonna Forget You, Sucka
Season 3
Episode 18
9 July 2016
Beat the Parents
Season 3
Episode 19
16 July 2016
Can't Spy Me Love
Season 3
Episode 20
23 July 2016
Robin Hood: Prince of Pheebs
Season 3
Episode 21
30 July 2016
Aunt Misbehavin'
Season 3
Episode 22
6 August 2016
Stealing Home
Season 3
Episode 23
13 August 2016
Back to School
Season 3
Episode 24
13 August 2016
Thundermans: Secret Revealed (1)
Season 3
Episode 25
10 October 2016
Thundermans: Secret Revealed (2)
Season 3
Episode 26
10 October 2016
