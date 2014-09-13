Menu
The Thundermans 2013 - 2018 season 2
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Filming locations
The Thundermans
12+
Original title
Season 2
Title
Сезон 2
Season premiere
13 September 2014
Production year
2014
Number of episodes
24
Runtime
12 hours 0 minute
Series rating
6.0
Rate
15
votes
6
IMDb
"The Thundermans" season 2 list of episodes.
Thunder Van
Season 2
Episode 1
13 September 2014
Four Supes and a Baby
Season 2
Episode 2
20 September 2014
Max's Minions
Season 2
Episode 3
27 September 2014
Pheebs Will Rock You
Season 2
Episode 4
4 October 2014
Haunted Thundermans Pt I
Season 2
Episode 5
11 October 2014
Shred It Go
Season 2
Episode 6
1 November 2014
Blue Detective
Season 2
Episode 7
8 November 2014
Cheer and Present Danger
Season 2
Episode 8
15 November 2014
Change of Art
Season 2
Episode 9
22 November 2014
Winter Thunderland
Season 2
Episode 10
29 November 2014
Parents Just Don't Thunderstand
Season 2
Episode 11
24 January 2015
Meet the Evilmans
Season 2
Episode 12
23 February 2015
The Neverfriending Story
Season 2
Episode 13
24 February 2015
You've Got Fail
Season 2
Episode 14
25 February 2015
Doubles Trouble
Season 2
Episode 15
26 February 2015
Who's Your Mommy?
Season 2
Episode 16
2 March 2015
The Amazing Rat Race
Season 2
Episode 17
3 March 2015
Mall Time Crooks
Season 2
Episode 18
4 March 2015
It's Not What You Link
Season 2
Episode 19
5 March 2015
Cape Fear
Season 2
Episode 20
9 March 2015
Call of Lunch Duty
Season 2
Episode 21
10 March 2015
One Hit Thunder
Season 2
Episode 22
11 March 2015
The Girl with the Dragon Snafu
Season 2
Episode 23
25 March 2015
A Hero is Born
Season 2
Episode 24
28 March 2015
