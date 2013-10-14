Menu
The Thundermans 2013 - 2018 season 1
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
12+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
14 October 2013
Production year
2013
Number of episodes
20
Runtime
10 hours 0 minute
Series rating
0.0
Rate
1
vote
6
IMDb
Write review
"The Thundermans" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Adventures in Supersitting
Season 1
Episode 1
14 October 2013
Phoebe vs. Max
Season 1
Episode 2
2 November 2013
Dinner Party
Season 1
Episode 3
9 November 2013
Report Card
Season 1
Episode 4
16 November 2013
Ditch Day
Season 1
Episode 5
23 November 2013
This Looks Like a Job For
Season 1
Episode 6
30 November 2013
The Weekend Guest
Season 1
Episode 7
7 December 2013
You Stole My Thunder, Man
Season 1
Episode 8
7 December 2013
Weird Science Fair
Season 1
Episode 9
4 January 2014
Crime After Crime
Season 1
Episode 10
11 January 2014
Going Wonkers
Season 1
Episode 11
8 February 2014
Restaurant Crashers
Season 1
Episode 12
15 February 2014
Thundersense
Season 1
Episode 13
15 March 2014
Phoebe's a Clone Now
Season 1
Episode 14
15 March 2014
Have an Ice Birthday
Season 1
Episode 15
22 March 2014
Nothing to Lose Sleepover
Season 1
Episode 16
26 April 2014
Pretty Little Choirs
Season 1
Episode 17
3 May 2014
Paging Dr. Thunderman
Season 1
Episode 18
3 May 2014
Up, Up, and Vacay!
Season 1
Episode 19
31 May 2014
Breaking Dad
Season 1
Episode 20
14 June 2014
