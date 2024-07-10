Menu
Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World 2020 - 2025, season 2
Kimi to Boku no Saigo no Senjou, Arui wa Sekai ga Hajimaru Seisen
Original title
Season 2
Title
Сезон 2
Season premiere
10 July 2024
Production year
2024
Number of episodes
12
Runtime
4 hours 48 minutes
Series rating
6.2
Rate
17
votes
6.4
IMDb
Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Witch: Planet's Fate
Season 2
Episode 1
10 July 2024
Witch: War Between the Sisters (AKA Alice Explodes)
Season 2
Episode 2
17 July 2024
Witch: Dance Between the Moon, the Planet, and the Sun
Season 2
Episode 3
24 July 2024
Line of Descent: My Name is Elletear
Season 2
Episode 4
31 July 2024
Line of Descent: Three-Sister War (AKA Alice Has Had Enough)
Season 2
Episode 5
8 May 2025
Line of Descent: Beginning of the End of Paradise
Season 2
Episode 6
15 May 2025
Last Crusade: Night of the Witch Hunt
Season 2
Episode 7
22 May 2025
Last Crusade: The Unforgiven One
Season 2
Episode 8
29 May 2025
Last Crusade: Our Last Crusade or the Night We Make Our Vow
Season 2
Episode 9
5 June 2025
Reclaim: The World Rises
Season 2
Episode 10
12 June 2025
Morning Star: Snow the Sun
Season 2
Episode 11
19 June 2025
Morning Star: Welcome with a Round of Applause
Season 2
Episode 12
26 June 2025
