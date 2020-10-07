Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World 2020, season 1
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Q&A
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World
Seasons
Season 1
Kimi to Boku no Saigo no Senjou, Arui wa Sekai ga Hajimaru Seisen
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
7 October 2020
Production year
2020
Number of episodes
12
Runtime
4 hours 48 minutes
Series rating
6.2
Rate
17
votes
6.4
IMDb
Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
The Encounter of the Two Nations' Ultimate Weapons
Season 1
Episode 1
7 October 2020
Encounter: The Enemy You and I Met Was...
Season 1
Episode 2
14 October 2020
Encounter: Successor of the Black Steel and the Ice Calamity Witch
Season 1
Episode 3
21 October 2020
Intersection: Battle for the Vortex
Season 1
Episode 4
28 October 2020
Intersection: Awakening of the Vortex
Season 1
Episode 5
4 November 2020
Paradise: Rin's Big Miscalculation
Season 1
Episode 6
11 November 2020
Paradise: Alice's Longest Night
Season 1
Episode 7
18 November 2020
Paradise: The Transcendent Demon
Season 1
Episode 8
25 November 2020
Paradise: Iska
Season 1
Episode 9
2 December 2020
Beginning: The Girl Wishes Upon a Star
Season 1
Episode 10
9 December 2020
Beginning: The Witch Hunt
Season 1
Episode 11
16 December 2020
Beginning: The Two of Them Trigger the Rise of a New World
Season 1
Episode 12
23 December 2020
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree