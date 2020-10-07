Menu
Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World 2020, season 1

Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World season 1 poster
Kimi to Boku no Saigo no Senjou, Arui wa Sekai ga Hajimaru Seisen
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 7 October 2020
Production year 2020
Number of episodes 12
Runtime 4 hours 48 minutes

Series rating

6.2
Rate 17 votes
6.4 IMDb

The Encounter of the Two Nations' Ultimate Weapons
Season 1 Episode 1
7 October 2020
Encounter: The Enemy You and I Met Was...
Season 1 Episode 2
14 October 2020
Encounter: Successor of the Black Steel and the Ice Calamity Witch
Season 1 Episode 3
21 October 2020
Intersection: Battle for the Vortex
Season 1 Episode 4
28 October 2020
Intersection: Awakening of the Vortex
Season 1 Episode 5
4 November 2020
Paradise: Rin's Big Miscalculation
Season 1 Episode 6
11 November 2020
Paradise: Alice's Longest Night
Season 1 Episode 7
18 November 2020
Paradise: The Transcendent Demon
Season 1 Episode 8
25 November 2020
Paradise: Iska
Season 1 Episode 9
2 December 2020
Beginning: The Girl Wishes Upon a Star
Season 1 Episode 10
9 December 2020
Beginning: The Witch Hunt
Season 1 Episode 11
16 December 2020
Beginning: The Two of Them Trigger the Rise of a New World
Season 1 Episode 12
23 December 2020
