Exploding Kittens 2024, season 1

Exploding Kittens season 1 poster
Exploding Kittens
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 12 July 2024
Production year 2024
Number of episodes 9
Runtime 3 hours 45 minutes

Exploding Kittens List of episodes TV series release schedule
Season 1
Pilot
Season 1 Episode 1
12 July 2024
Tartar Recall
Season 1 Episode 2
12 July 2024
Shane & Chugger's
Season 1 Episode 3
12 July 2024
Emotions Are Hard
Season 1 Episode 4
12 July 2024
No Regrets
Season 1 Episode 5
12 July 2024
The Town with No Internet
Season 1 Episode 6
12 July 2024
SeaWorld Is Hell
Season 1 Episode 7
12 July 2024
Let the Games Begin
Season 1 Episode 8
12 July 2024
The Westminster Human Show
Season 1 Episode 9
12 July 2024
