Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet

Bye Bye, Earth 2024 - 2025, season 2

Bye Bye, Earth season 2 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Bye Bye, Earth Seasons Season 2
Bye Bye, Earth
Original title Season 2
Title Сезон 2
Season premiere 4 April 2025
Production year 2025
Number of episodes 10
Runtime 4 hours 0 minute

Series rating

5.3
Rate 13 votes
5.5 IMDb

Bye Bye, Earth List of episodes

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Episode 1
Season 2 Episode 1
4 April 2025
Episode 2
Season 2 Episode 2
11 April 2025
Episode 3
Season 2 Episode 3
18 April 2025
Episode 4
Season 2 Episode 4
25 April 2025
Episode 5
Season 2 Episode 5
2 May 2025
Episode 6
Season 2 Episode 6
9 May 2025
Episode 7
Season 2 Episode 7
16 May 2025
Episode 8
Season 2 Episode 8
23 May 2025
Episode 9
Season 2 Episode 9
30 May 2025
Episode 10
Season 2 Episode 10
6 June 2025
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more