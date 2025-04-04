Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Bye Bye, Earth
Original title
Season 2
Title
Сезон 2
Season premiere
4 April 2025
Production year
2025
Number of episodes
10
Runtime
4 hours 0 minute
Series rating
5.3
Rate
13
votes
5.5
IMDb
Bye Bye, Earth List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Episode 1
Season 2
Episode 1
4 April 2025
Episode 2
Season 2
Episode 2
11 April 2025
Episode 3
Season 2
Episode 3
18 April 2025
Episode 4
Season 2
Episode 4
25 April 2025
Episode 5
Season 2
Episode 5
2 May 2025
Episode 6
Season 2
Episode 6
9 May 2025
Episode 7
Season 2
Episode 7
16 May 2025
Episode 8
Season 2
Episode 8
23 May 2025
Episode 9
Season 2
Episode 9
30 May 2025
Episode 10
Season 2
Episode 10
6 June 2025
TV series release schedule
