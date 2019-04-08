Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Queens of Mystery
Season 1
Queens of Mystery
18+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
8 April 2019
Production year
2019
Number of episodes
6
Runtime
4 hours 0 minute
Series rating
0.0
7.3
IMDb
"Queens of Mystery" season 1 list of episodes.
Season 1
Season 2
Murder in the Dark: First Chapter
Season 1
Episode 1
8 April 2019
Murder in the Dark: Final Chapter
Season 1
Episode 2
8 April 2019
Death by Vinyl: First Chapter
Season 1
Episode 3
15 April 2019
Death by Vinyl: Final Chapter
Season 1
Episode 4
15 April 2019
Smoke and Mirrors: First Chapter
Season 1
Episode 5
22 April 2019
Smoke and Mirrors: Final Chapter
Season 1
Episode 6
22 April 2019
