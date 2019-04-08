Menu
Season premiere 8 April 2019
Production year 2019
Number of episodes 6
Runtime 4 hours 0 minute

7.3 IMDb
"Queens of Mystery" season 1 list of episodes. TV series release schedule
Murder in the Dark: First Chapter
Season 1 Episode 1
8 April 2019
Murder in the Dark: Final Chapter
Season 1 Episode 2
8 April 2019
Death by Vinyl: First Chapter
Season 1 Episode 3
15 April 2019
Death by Vinyl: Final Chapter
Season 1 Episode 4
15 April 2019
Smoke and Mirrors: First Chapter
Season 1 Episode 5
22 April 2019
Smoke and Mirrors: Final Chapter
Season 1 Episode 6
22 April 2019
