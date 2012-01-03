Menu
Jane by Design 2012, season 1

Jane by Design 12+
Season premiere 3 January 2012
Production year 2012
Number of episodes 18
Runtime 18 hours 0 minute

Series rating

7.2
Rate 11 votes
7.3 IMDb

"Jane by Design" season 1 list of episodes.

Pilot
Season 1 Episode 1
3 January 2012
The Runway
Season 1 Episode 2
10 January 2012
The Birkin
Season 1 Episode 3
17 January 2012
The Finger Bowl
Season 1 Episode 4
24 January 2012
The Lookbook
Season 1 Episode 5
31 January 2012
The Image Issue
Season 1 Episode 6
7 February 2012
The Teen Model
Season 1 Episode 7
14 February 2012
The Wedding Dress
Season 1 Episode 8
21 February 2012
The Getaway
Season 1 Episode 9
28 February 2012
The End of the Line
Season 1 Episode 10
6 March 2012
The Replacement
Season 1 Episode 11
5 June 2012
The Celebrity
Season 1 Episode 12
12 June 2012
The Surprise
Season 1 Episode 13
19 June 2012
The Second Chance
Season 1 Episode 14
26 June 2012
The Online Date
Season 1 Episode 15
10 July 2012
The Backup Dress
Season 1 Episode 16
17 July 2012
The Sleepover
Season 1 Episode 17
24 July 2012
The Bonus Check
Season 1 Episode 18
31 July 2012
