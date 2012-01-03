Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Jane by Design 2012, season 1
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Filming locations
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Jane by Design
Seasons
Season 1
Jane by Design
12+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
3 January 2012
Production year
2012
Number of episodes
18
Runtime
18 hours 0 minute
Series rating
7.2
Rate
11
votes
7.3
IMDb
"Jane by Design" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Pilot
Season 1
Episode 1
3 January 2012
The Runway
Season 1
Episode 2
10 January 2012
The Birkin
Season 1
Episode 3
17 January 2012
The Finger Bowl
Season 1
Episode 4
24 January 2012
The Lookbook
Season 1
Episode 5
31 January 2012
The Image Issue
Season 1
Episode 6
7 February 2012
The Teen Model
Season 1
Episode 7
14 February 2012
The Wedding Dress
Season 1
Episode 8
21 February 2012
The Getaway
Season 1
Episode 9
28 February 2012
The End of the Line
Season 1
Episode 10
6 March 2012
The Replacement
Season 1
Episode 11
5 June 2012
The Celebrity
Season 1
Episode 12
12 June 2012
The Surprise
Season 1
Episode 13
19 June 2012
The Second Chance
Season 1
Episode 14
26 June 2012
The Online Date
Season 1
Episode 15
10 July 2012
The Backup Dress
Season 1
Episode 16
17 July 2012
The Sleepover
Season 1
Episode 17
24 July 2012
The Bonus Check
Season 1
Episode 18
31 July 2012
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree