Alan HarperYou're writing a report on The Taming Of The Shrew, not The Voyages Of Cap'n Crunch!
Jake HarperToo bad. I could write the crap out of that.
Alan HarperOkay... I'm not fooling around here! You're gonna finish this DAMN BOOK and write the DAMN REPORT and you're gonna hand it in on Monday, spell-checked, formatted AND ON FREAKIN' TIME!
Jake HarperI have my doubts, Dad.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Chelsea[whenever Charlie says something offensive that drives her away] Drop dead!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charlie[on Jake] How can I be blackmailed by Forrest Gump?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
CharlieYou're angry and resentful. But what you need to understand is that resentment is the mortar that holds the bricks of loneliness together in a wall of alienation and despair. Chapter 3: "Knocking Down the Wall".
Alan HarperBite me. That's Chapter 1 in my forthcoming book entitled "Bite Me". Chapter 2 is called "Kiss My Pale White Ass".
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
BertaHey, Skippy!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[scrolling through contact list]
Charlie[sings alphabet] A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H... Hookers! Hookers, hookers, hookers...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alan HarperUh, if Mom's ever in a coma, you're the one who has to decide to pull the plug.