18+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
18 November 2017
Production year
2017
Number of episodes
4
Runtime
4 hours 0 minute
Series rating
7.1
Rate
11
votes
7.1
IMDb
"Cold Blooded: The Clutter Family Murders" season 1 list of episodes.
Season 1
Farm Family Slain
Season 1
Episode 1
18 November 2017
Killers on the Run
Season 1
Episode 2
18 November 2017
The Intruders on Trial
Season 1
Episode 3
19 November 2017
The Gallows and the Novel
Season 1
Episode 4
19 November 2017
