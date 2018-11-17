Menu
Jonestown: Terror in the Jungle season 1 watch online

Jonestown: Terror in the Jungle season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Jonestown: Terror in the Jungle Seasons Season 1
Jonestown: Terror in the Jungle 18+
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 17 November 2018
Production year 2018
Number of episodes 2
Runtime 3 hours 0 minute

Series rating

7.8
Rate 12 votes
8 IMDb

"Jonestown: Terror in the Jungle" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Making of a Madman/On the Run
Season 1 Episode 1
17 November 2018
Under Siege/Death in the Promised Land
Season 1 Episode 2
18 November 2018
