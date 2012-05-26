Menu
Kingdom of Plants 2012, season 1

Kingdom of Plants season 1 poster
Kingdom of Plants
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 26 May 2012
Production year 2012
Number of episodes 3
Runtime 2 hours 30 minutes

Series rating

8.3
Rate 13 votes
8.6 IMDb

"Kingdom of Plants" season 1 list of episodes.

Season 1
Life in the Wet Zone
Season 1 Episode 1
26 May 2012
Solving the Secrets
Season 1 Episode 2
2 June 2012
Survival
Season 1 Episode 3
9 June 2012
