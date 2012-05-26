Menu
Kingdom of Plants 2012, season 1
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Kingdom of Plants
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
26 May 2012
Production year
2012
Number of episodes
3
Runtime
2 hours 30 minutes
Series rating
8.3
Rate
13
votes
8.6
IMDb
"Kingdom of Plants" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Life in the Wet Zone
Season 1
Episode 1
26 May 2012
Solving the Secrets
Season 1
Episode 2
2 June 2012
Survival
Season 1
Episode 3
9 June 2012
TV series release schedule
