Strana Sovetov. Zabytye vozhdi season 2 watch online

Strana Sovetov. Zabytye vozhdi season 2 poster
Strana Sovetov. Zabytye vozhdi 16+
Title Сезон 2
Season premiere 8 September 2019
Production year 2019
Number of episodes 8
Runtime 6 hours 48 minutes

Series rating

6.6
Rate 12 votes
6.7 IMDb

"Strana Sovetov. Zabytye vozhdi" season 2 list of episodes.

Михаил Фрунзе
Season 2 Episode 1
8 September 2019
Андрей Громыко
Season 2 Episode 2
8 September 2019
Анастас Микоян
Season 2 Episode 3
15 September 2019
Григорий Орджоникидзе
Season 2 Episode 4
22 September 2019
Георгий Маленков
Season 2 Episode 5
6 October 2019
Анатолий Луначарский
Season 2 Episode 6
13 October 2019
Алексей Косыгин
Season 2 Episode 7
20 October 2019
Иван Серов
Season 2 Episode 8
27 October 2019
