Strana Sovetov. Zabytye vozhdi
16+
Title
Сезон 2
Season premiere
8 September 2019
Production year
2019
Number of episodes
8
Runtime
6 hours 48 minutes
Series rating
6.6
Rate
12
votes
6.7
IMDb
"Strana Sovetov. Zabytye vozhdi" season 2 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Михаил Фрунзе
Season 2
Episode 1
8 September 2019
Андрей Громыко
Season 2
Episode 2
8 September 2019
Анастас Микоян
Season 2
Episode 3
15 September 2019
Григорий Орджоникидзе
Season 2
Episode 4
22 September 2019
Георгий Маленков
Season 2
Episode 5
6 October 2019
Анатолий Луначарский
Season 2
Episode 6
13 October 2019
Алексей Косыгин
Season 2
Episode 7
20 October 2019
Иван Серов
Season 2
Episode 8
27 October 2019
