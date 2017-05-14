Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Strana Sovetov. Zabytye vozhdi season 1 watch online
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Strana Sovetov. Zabytye vozhdi
Seasons
Season 1
Strana Sovetov. Zabytye vozhdi
16+
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
14 May 2017
Production year
2017
Number of episodes
8
Runtime
6 hours 48 minutes
Series rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
6.8
IMDb
Write review
"Strana Sovetov. Zabytye vozhdi" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Лаврентий Берия I
Season 1
Episode 1
14 May 2017
Лаврентий Берия II
Season 1
Episode 2
14 May 2017
Феликс Дзержинский
Season 1
Episode 3
21 May 2017
Вячеслав Молотов
Season 1
Episode 4
21 May 2017
Семён Будённый
Season 1
Episode 5
28 May 2017
Андрей Жданов
Season 1
Episode 6
28 May 2017
Климент Ворошилов
Season 1
Episode 7
4 June 2017
Виктор Абакумов
Season 1
Episode 8
4 June 2017
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree