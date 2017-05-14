Menu
Strana Sovetov. Zabytye vozhdi season 1 watch online

Strana Sovetov. Zabytye vozhdi season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Strana Sovetov. Zabytye vozhdi Seasons Season 1

Strana Sovetov. Zabytye vozhdi 16+
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 14 May 2017
Production year 2017
Number of episodes 8
Runtime 6 hours 48 minutes

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
6.8 IMDb
"Strana Sovetov. Zabytye vozhdi" season 1 list of episodes. TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Лаврентий Берия I
Season 1 Episode 1
14 May 2017
Лаврентий Берия II
Season 1 Episode 2
14 May 2017
Феликс Дзержинский
Season 1 Episode 3
21 May 2017
Вячеслав Молотов
Season 1 Episode 4
21 May 2017
Семён Будённый
Season 1 Episode 5
28 May 2017
Андрей Жданов
Season 1 Episode 6
28 May 2017
Климент Ворошилов
Season 1 Episode 7
4 June 2017
Виктор Абакумов
Season 1 Episode 8
4 June 2017
