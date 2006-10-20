Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet

Simon Schama's Power of Art 2006, season 1

Simon Schama's Power of Art season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Simon Schama's Power of Art Seasons Season 1

Simon Schama's Power of Art 0+
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 20 October 2006
Production year 2006
Number of episodes 8
Runtime 6 hours 40 minutes

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
8.5 IMDb
Write review
"Simon Schama's Power of Art" season 1 list of episodes. TV series release schedule
Season 1
Caravaggio
Season 1 Episode 1
20 October 2006
Bernini
Season 1 Episode 2
27 October 2006
Rembrandt
Season 1 Episode 3
3 November 2006
David
Season 1 Episode 4
10 November 2006
Turner
Season 1 Episode 5
17 November 2006
Van Gogh
Season 1 Episode 6
24 November 2006
Picasso
Season 1 Episode 7
1 December 2006
Rothko
Season 1 Episode 8
8 December 2006
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more