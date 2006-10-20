Menu
Simon Schama's Power of Art 2006, season 1
Season 1
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
20 October 2006
Production year
2006
Number of episodes
8
Runtime
6 hours 40 minutes
Series rating
0.0
8.5
IMDb
"Simon Schama's Power of Art" season 1 list of episodes.
Caravaggio
20 October 2006
Bernini
27 October 2006
Rembrandt
3 November 2006
David
10 November 2006
Turner
17 November 2006
Van Gogh
24 November 2006
Picasso
1 December 2006
Rothko
8 December 2006
