Romanovy. Carskoe delo 2014, season 1
About
Seasons
Cast and roles
Posters
Seasons
Season 1
Romanovy. Carskoe delo
12+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
9 January 2014
Production year
2014
Number of episodes
5
Runtime
5 hours 0 minute
Series rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
"Romanovy. Carskoe delo" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Под сенью Кремлевских орлов
Season 1
Episode 1
9 January 2014
Вперед - к великой империи
Season 1
Episode 2
10 January 2014
Становлении империи
Season 1
Episode 3
14 January 2014
Золотой век Российской империи
Season 1
Episode 4
15 January 2014
Последний император. Русский урок
Season 1
Episode 5
16 January 2014
TV series release schedule
