The Last Narc 2020, season 1

The Last Narc
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 31 July 2020
Production year 2020
Number of episodes 4
Runtime 3 hours 4 minutes

Series rating

8.4
Rate 11 votes
8.5 IMDb

"The Last Narc" season 1 list of episodes.

Season 1
Primera Parte — Five Cops
Season 1 Episode 1
31 July 2020
Segunda Parte — Blood On The Corn
Season 1 Episode 2
31 July 2020
Tercera Parte — 26 Bastards
Season 1 Episode 3
31 July 2020
Última Parte — aka ‘MAX GOMEZ'
Season 1 Episode 4
31 July 2020
TV series release schedule
