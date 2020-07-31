Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
The Last Narc 2020, season 1
Season 1
The Last Narc
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
31 July 2020
Production year
2020
Number of episodes
4
Runtime
3 hours 4 minutes
Series rating
8.4
Rate
11
votes
8.5
IMDb
"The Last Narc" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Primera Parte — Five Cops
Season 1
Episode 1
31 July 2020
Segunda Parte — Blood On The Corn
Season 1
Episode 2
31 July 2020
Tercera Parte — 26 Bastards
Season 1
Episode 3
31 July 2020
Última Parte — aka 'MAX GOMEZ'
Season 1
Episode 4
31 July 2020
TV series release schedule
