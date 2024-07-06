Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet

Plus-Sized Elf season 1 watch online

Plus-Sized Elf season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Plus-Sized Elf Seasons Season 1
Elf-san wa Yaserarenai 18+
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 6 July 2024
Production year 2024
Number of episodes 14
Runtime 5 hours 36 minutes

Series rating

5.1
Rate 11 votes
5.1 IMDb

"Plus-Sized Elf" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Episode 1
Season 1 Episode 1
6 July 2024
Episode 2
Season 1 Episode 2
13 July 2024
Episode 3
Season 1 Episode 3
20 July 2024
Episode 4
Season 1 Episode 4
27 July 2024
Episode 5
Season 1 Episode 5
3 August 2024
Episode 6
Season 1 Episode 6
10 August 2024
Episode 7
Season 1 Episode 7
17 August 2024
Episode 8
Season 1 Episode 8
24 August 2024
Episode 9
Season 1 Episode 9
31 August 2024
Episode 10
Season 1 Episode 10
7 September 2024
Episode 11
Season 1 Episode 11
14 September 2024
Episode 12
Season 1 Episode 12
21 September 2024
Muffin Top Island
Season 1 Episode 13
5 October 2024
Calorie Lovers
Season 1 Episode 14
19 October 2024
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more