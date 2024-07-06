Menu
Plus-Sized Elf season 1 watch online
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Elf-san wa Yaserarenai
18+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
6 July 2024
Production year
2024
Number of episodes
14
Runtime
5 hours 36 minutes
Series rating
5.1
Rate
11
votes
5.1
IMDb
"Plus-Sized Elf" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Episode 1
Season 1
Episode 1
6 July 2024
Episode 2
Season 1
Episode 2
13 July 2024
Episode 3
Season 1
Episode 3
20 July 2024
Episode 4
Season 1
Episode 4
27 July 2024
Episode 5
Season 1
Episode 5
3 August 2024
Episode 6
Season 1
Episode 6
10 August 2024
Episode 7
Season 1
Episode 7
17 August 2024
Episode 8
Season 1
Episode 8
24 August 2024
Episode 9
Season 1
Episode 9
31 August 2024
Episode 10
Season 1
Episode 10
7 September 2024
Episode 11
Season 1
Episode 11
14 September 2024
Episode 12
Season 1
Episode 12
21 September 2024
Muffin Top Island
Season 1
Episode 13
5 October 2024
Calorie Lovers
Season 1
Episode 14
19 October 2024
TV series release schedule
