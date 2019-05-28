Menu
The Planets 2019, season 1

The Planets season 1 poster
The Planets 12+
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 28 May 2019
Production year 2019
Number of episodes 5
Runtime 4 hours 20 minutes

Series rating

8.8
Rate 13 votes
9 IMDb

"The Planets" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
A Moment in the Sun - The Terrestrial Planets
Season 1 Episode 1
28 May 2019
The Two Sisters - Earth & Mars
Season 1 Episode 2
4 June 2019
The Godfather - Jupiter
Season 1 Episode 3
11 June 2019
Life Beyond the Sun - Saturn
Season 1 Episode 4
18 June 2019
Into the Darkness - Ice Worlds
Season 1 Episode 5
25 June 2019
