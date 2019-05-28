Menu
12+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
28 May 2019
Production year
2019
Number of episodes
5
Runtime
4 hours 20 minutes
Series rating
8.8
Rate
13
votes
9
IMDb
"The Planets" season 1 list of episodes.
Season 1
A Moment in the Sun - The Terrestrial Planets
Season 1
Episode 1
28 May 2019
The Two Sisters - Earth & Mars
Season 1
Episode 2
4 June 2019
The Godfather - Jupiter
Season 1
Episode 3
11 June 2019
Life Beyond the Sun - Saturn
Season 1
Episode 4
18 June 2019
Into the Darkness - Ice Worlds
Season 1
Episode 5
25 June 2019
