Survivalists (2020), season 2

Survivalists season 2 poster
Survivalists 16+
Original title Season 2
Title Сезон 2
Season premiere 4 May 2021
Production year 2021
Number of episodes 10
Runtime 10 hours 0 minute

TV Show rating

7.8
Rate 11 votes
7.9 IMDb

"Survivalists" season 2 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
A Fight to the Finish
Season 2 Episode 1
4 May 2021
Daughter Strong
Season 2 Episode 2
11 May 2021
Battle of the South
Season 2 Episode 3
18 May 2021
First to Fly the Flag!
Season 2 Episode 4
25 May 2021
Climb to Survive
Season 2 Episode 5
1 June 2021
Overcoming Obstacles
Season 2 Episode 6
8 June 2021
Pushed to the Brink!
Season 2 Episode 7
15 June 2021
It's Snow Time in the Wild!
Season 2 Episode 8
22 June 2021
Florida Fighters
Season 2 Episode 9
29 June 2021
The Ups and Downs
Season 2 Episode 10
6 July 2021
