The Men Who Built America 2012, season 1
The Men Who Built America
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
16 October 2012
Production year
2012
Number of episodes
4
Runtime
3 hours 20 minutes
Series rating
8.4
Rate
11
votes
8.5
IMDb
"The Men Who Built America" season 1 list of episodes.
Season 1
A New War Begins
Season 1
Episode 1
16 October 2012
Bloody Battles
Season 1
Episode 2
23 October 2012
Changing the Game
Season 1
Episode 3
30 October 2012
When One Ends, Another Begins
Season 1
Episode 4
11 November 2012
