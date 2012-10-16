Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet

The Men Who Built America 2012, season 1

The Men Who Built America season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Men Who Built America Seasons Season 1
The Men Who Built America
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 16 October 2012
Production year 2012
Number of episodes 4
Runtime 3 hours 20 minutes

Series rating

8.4
Rate 11 votes
8.5 IMDb

"The Men Who Built America" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
A New War Begins
Season 1 Episode 1
16 October 2012
Bloody Battles
Season 1 Episode 2
23 October 2012
Changing the Game
Season 1 Episode 3
30 October 2012
When One Ends, Another Begins
Season 1 Episode 4
11 November 2012
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more