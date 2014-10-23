Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet

Life Story 2014, season 1

Life Story season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Life Story Seasons Season 1
Life Story
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 23 October 2014
Production year 2014
Number of episodes 6
Runtime 6 hours 0 minute

Series rating

8.9
Rate 12 votes
9 IMDb

"Life Story" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
First Steps
Season 1 Episode 1
23 October 2014
Growing Up
Season 1 Episode 2
30 October 2014
Home
Season 1 Episode 3
6 November 2014
Power
Season 1 Episode 4
13 November 2014
Courtship
Season 1 Episode 5
20 November 2014
Parenthood
Season 1 Episode 6
27 November 2014
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more