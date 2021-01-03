Menu
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
3 January 2021
Production year
2021
Number of episodes
5
Runtime
4 hours 10 minutes
Series rating
8.8
13
votes
9
IMDb
"A Perfect Planet" season 1 list of episodes.
Season 1
Volcano
Season 1
Episode 1
3 January 2021
The Sun
Season 1
Episode 2
3 January 2021
Weather
Season 1
Episode 3
3 January 2021
Oceans
Season 1
Episode 4
3 January 2021
Humans
Season 1
Episode 5
3 January 2021
