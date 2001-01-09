Menu
Jazz: A Film by Ken Burns 2001, season 1

Jazz: A Film by Ken Burns season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Jazz: A Film by Ken Burns Seasons Season 1
Jazz: A Film by Ken Burns 0+
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 9 January 2001
Production year 2001
Number of episodes 10
Runtime 19 hours 10 minutes

Series rating

8.4
Rate 12 votes
8.6 IMDb

"Jazz: A Film by Ken Burns" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Gumbo, Beginnings to 1917
Season 1 Episode 1
9 January 2001
The Gift, 1917 - 1924
Season 1 Episode 2
9 January 2001
Our Language, 1924 - 1929
Season 1 Episode 3
10 January 2001
The True Welcome, 1929 - 1935
Season 1 Episode 4
15 January 2001
Swing: Pure Pleasure, 1935 - 1937
Season 1 Episode 5
17 January 2001
Swing: The Velocity of Celebration, 1937 - 1939
Season 1 Episode 6
22 January 2001
Dedicated to Chaos, 1943 - 1945
Season 1 Episode 7
23 January 2001
Risk, 1945 - 1949
Season 1 Episode 8
24 January 2001
The Adventure, 1956 - 1960
Season 1 Episode 9
29 January 2001
A Masterpiece by Midnight, 1960 to the Present
Season 1 Episode 10
31 January 2001
