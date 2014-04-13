Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Years of Living Dangerously 2014 - 2016 season 1
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Years of Living Dangerously
Seasons
Season 1
Years of Living Dangerously
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
13 April 2014
Production year
2014
Number of episodes
9
Runtime
9 hours 0 minute
Series rating
8.3
Rate
11
votes
8.4
IMDb
"Years of Living Dangerously" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Dry Season
Season 1
Episode 1
13 April 2014
End of the Woods
Season 1
Episode 2
20 April 2014
The Surge
Season 1
Episode 3
27 April 2014
Ice & Brimstone
Season 1
Episode 4
4 May 2014
True Colors
Season 1
Episode 5
12 May 2014
Winds of Change
Season 1
Episode 6
19 May 2014
Revolt, Rebuild, Renew
Season 1
Episode 7
26 May 2014
A Dangerous Future
Season 1
Episode 8
2 June 2014
Moving a Mountain
Season 1
Episode 9
9 June 2014
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree