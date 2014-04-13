Menu
Years of Living Dangerously 2014 - 2016 season 1

Season premiere 13 April 2014
Production year 2014
Number of episodes 9
Runtime 9 hours 0 minute

8.3
Rate 11 votes
8.4 IMDb

"Years of Living Dangerously" season 1 list of episodes.

Season 1
Season 2
Dry Season
Season 1 Episode 1
13 April 2014
End of the Woods
Season 1 Episode 2
20 April 2014
The Surge
Season 1 Episode 3
27 April 2014
Ice & Brimstone
Season 1 Episode 4
4 May 2014
True Colors
Season 1 Episode 5
12 May 2014
Winds of Change
Season 1 Episode 6
19 May 2014
Revolt, Rebuild, Renew
Season 1 Episode 7
26 May 2014
A Dangerous Future
Season 1 Episode 8
2 June 2014
Moving a Mountain
Season 1 Episode 9
9 June 2014
