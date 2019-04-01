Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet

Hostile Planet 2019, season 1

Hostile Planet season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Hostile Planet Seasons Season 1
Hostile Planet 16+
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 1 April 2019
Production year 2019
Number of episodes 6
Runtime 5 hours 0 minute

Series rating

8.1
Rate 12 votes
8.2 IMDb

"Hostile Planet" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Mountains
Season 1 Episode 1
1 April 2019
Oceans
Season 1 Episode 2
8 April 2019
Grasslands
Season 1 Episode 3
15 April 2019
Jungles
Season 1 Episode 4
22 April 2019
Deserts
Season 1 Episode 5
29 April 2019
Polar
Season 1 Episode 6
6 May 2019
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more