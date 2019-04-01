Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Hostile Planet 2019, season 1
Hostile Planet
16+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
1 April 2019
Production year
2019
Number of episodes
6
Runtime
5 hours 0 minute
Series rating
8.1
Rate
12
votes
8.2
IMDb
"Hostile Planet" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Mountains
Season 1
Episode 1
1 April 2019
Oceans
Season 1
Episode 2
8 April 2019
Grasslands
Season 1
Episode 3
15 April 2019
Jungles
Season 1
Episode 4
22 April 2019
Deserts
Season 1
Episode 5
29 April 2019
Polar
Season 1
Episode 6
6 May 2019
TV series release schedule
