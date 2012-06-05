Menu
All in the Best Possible Taste with Grayson Perry 2012, season 1

All in the Best Possible Taste with Grayson Perry season 1 poster
Original title Season 1
Season premiere 5 June 2012
Production year 2012
Number of episodes 3
Runtime 3 hours 0 minute

Series rating

8.2
Rate 12 votes
8.3 IMDb

"All in the Best Possible Taste with Grayson Perry" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Working Class Taste
Season 1 Episode 1
5 June 2012
Middle Class Taste
Season 1 Episode 2
12 June 2012
Upper Class Taste
Season 1 Episode 3
19 June 2012
