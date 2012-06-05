Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
All in the Best Possible Taste with Grayson Perry 2012, season 1
About
Seasons
Cast and roles
Posters
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
All in the Best Possible Taste with Grayson Perry
Seasons
Season 1
All in the Best Possible Taste with Grayson Perry
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
5 June 2012
Production year
2012
Number of episodes
3
Runtime
3 hours 0 minute
Series rating
8.2
Rate
12
votes
8.3
IMDb
"All in the Best Possible Taste with Grayson Perry" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Working Class Taste
Season 1
Episode 1
5 June 2012
Middle Class Taste
Season 1
Episode 2
12 June 2012
Upper Class Taste
Season 1
Episode 3
19 June 2012
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree