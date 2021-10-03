Menu
The Mating Game 2021, season 1
The Mating Game
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
3 October 2021
Production year
2021
Number of episodes
5
Runtime
5 hours 0 minute
Series rating
8.3
Rate
13
votes
8.6
IMDb
"The Mating Game" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Grasslands: In Plain Sight
Season 1
Episode 1
3 October 2021
Oceans: Out of the Blue
Season 1
Episode 2
10 October 2021
Jungles: In the Thick of It
Season 1
Episode 3
17 October 2021
Freshwater: Timing is Everything
Season 1
Episode 4
24 October 2021
Against All Odds
Season 1
Episode 5
31 October 2021
TV series release schedule
