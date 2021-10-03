Menu
The Mating Game 2021, season 1

The Mating Game season 1 poster
The Mating Game
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 3 October 2021
Production year 2021
Number of episodes 5
Runtime 5 hours 0 minute

Series rating

8.3
Rate 13 votes
8.6 IMDb

"The Mating Game" season 1 list of episodes.

Season 1
Grasslands: In Plain Sight
Season 1 Episode 1
3 October 2021
Oceans: Out of the Blue
Season 1 Episode 2
10 October 2021
Jungles: In the Thick of It
Season 1 Episode 3
17 October 2021
Freshwater: Timing is Everything
Season 1 Episode 4
24 October 2021
Against All Odds
Season 1 Episode 5
31 October 2021
