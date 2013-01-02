Menu
Africa 2013, season 1

Africa season 1 poster
Africa
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 2 January 2013
Production year 2013
Number of episodes 6
Runtime 6 hours 0 minute

Series rating

8.7
Rate 12 votes
8.9 IMDb

"Africa" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Kalahari
Season 1 Episode 1
2 January 2013
Savannah
Season 1 Episode 2
9 January 2013
Congo
Season 1 Episode 3
16 January 2013
Cape
Season 1 Episode 4
23 January 2013
Sahara
Season 1 Episode 5
30 January 2013
The Future
Season 1 Episode 6
6 February 2013
