Africa 2013, season 1
Africa
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
2 January 2013
Production year
2013
Number of episodes
6
Runtime
6 hours 0 minute
Series rating
8.7
Rate
12
votes
8.9
IMDb
"Africa" season 1 list of episodes.
Season 1
Kalahari
Season 1
Episode 1
2 January 2013
Savannah
Season 1
Episode 2
9 January 2013
Congo
Season 1
Episode 3
16 January 2013
Cape
Season 1
Episode 4
23 January 2013
Sahara
Season 1
Episode 5
30 January 2013
The Future
Season 1
Episode 6
6 February 2013
