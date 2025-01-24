Menu
Shoresy 2022, season 4
Shoresy
Original title
Season 4
Title
Сезон 4
Season premiere
24 January 2025
Production year
2025
Number of episodes
6
Runtime
2 hours 0 minute
Series rating
8.4
Rate
12
votes
8.6
IMDb
Shoresy List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Summer in Sudvegas
Season 4
Episode 1
24 January 2025
Blueberry Buddies
Season 4
Episode 2
24 January 2025
The Itch
Season 4
Episode 3
31 January 2025
Good and Weird
Season 4
Episode 4
7 February 2025
Reset the Tone
Season 4
Episode 5
14 February 2025
Go Where You're Needed
Season 4
Episode 6
21 February 2025
