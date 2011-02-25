Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet

Camelot 2011, season 1

Camelot season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Camelot Seasons Season 1
Camelot 18+
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 25 February 2011
Production year 2011
Number of episodes 10
Runtime 7 hours 30 minutes

Series rating

6.4
Rate 11 votes
6.5 IMDb

"Camelot" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Homecoming
Season 1 Episode 1
25 February 2011
The Sword and the Crown
Season 1 Episode 2
1 April 2011
Guinevere
Season 1 Episode 3
8 April 2011
Lady of the Lake
Season 1 Episode 4
15 April 2011
Justice
Season 1 Episode 5
29 April 2011
Three Journeys
Season 1 Episode 6
6 May 2011
The Long Night
Season 1 Episode 7
13 May 2011
Igraine
Season 1 Episode 8
20 May 2011
The Battle of Bardon Pass
Season 1 Episode 9
3 June 2011
Reckoning
Season 1 Episode 10
10 June 2011
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more