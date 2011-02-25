Menu
Camelot 2011, season 1
18+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
25 February 2011
Production year
2011
Number of episodes
10
Runtime
7 hours 30 minutes
Series rating
6.4
Rate
11
votes
6.5
IMDb
"Camelot" season 1 list of episodes.
Season 1
Homecoming
Season 1
Episode 1
25 February 2011
The Sword and the Crown
Season 1
Episode 2
1 April 2011
Guinevere
Season 1
Episode 3
8 April 2011
Lady of the Lake
Season 1
Episode 4
15 April 2011
Justice
Season 1
Episode 5
29 April 2011
Three Journeys
Season 1
Episode 6
6 May 2011
The Long Night
Season 1
Episode 7
13 May 2011
Igraine
Season 1
Episode 8
20 May 2011
The Battle of Bardon Pass
Season 1
Episode 9
3 June 2011
Reckoning
Season 1
Episode 10
10 June 2011
