Kinoafisha TV Shows Bloodline Quotes

Bloodline quotes

John Rayburn We're not bad people, but we did a bad thing.
[first lines]
John Rayburn Sometimes - you know something's coming. You feel it - in the air. In your gut. You don't sleep at night. A voice in your head's telling you, something is gonna go completely wrong, and there's nothing you can do to stop it. That's how it felt when my brother came home.
Lyrics [opening theme song] Young man goes out looking for the diamond in the sea. Old man rows his boat to shore and falls on twisted knees.
Lyrics And you'll drown before the water lets you in... You'll drown before the water lets you in...
Danny Rayburn You supposed to be drinking?
Robert Rayburn I'm supposed to be dead.
