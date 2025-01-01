John RayburnSometimes - you know something's coming. You feel it - in the air. In your gut. You don't sleep at night. A voice in your head's telling you, something is gonna go completely wrong, and there's nothing you can do to stop it. That's how it felt when my brother came home.
Lyrics[opening theme song] Young man goes out looking for the diamond in the sea. Old man rows his boat to shore and falls on twisted knees.
LyricsAnd you'll drown before the water lets you in... You'll drown before the water lets you in...