Alan Milliken [to Sherry, who is snooping up on something he has covered up] You come into my house? After everything I've done for your family? I've made your children's father the President of the United States!

Sherry Palmer Wait a minute, whatever you did to help David was *not* for the benefit of my children. Let's get that straight. You're just a small man, Alan, who lords his money over his friends because that's all you have, that's all you are! Why do you think your wife had to go out and find another man?

Alan Milliken Don't you *talk* to me like this!

Sherry Palmer Because you're *not* one! Not one woman in her right mind would find you attractive without your wealth, Alan! That's what people want from you.

[Alan gasps, he is having a heart attack while Sherry continues]

Sherry Palmer That's all Julia wants from you. And I'm supposed to be afraid of you? You think I'm scared of you? You're just a little boy, Alan! A pathetic, scrawny, sickly little boy!

Alan Milliken [gasping] Julia, my pills. My pills!

Sherry Palmer [Julia grabs the pills, going to Alan as Sherry grabs her arm] No, don't!

Julia Milliken What are you doing?

Alan Milliken Julia! Julia!

Sherry Palmer This is your way out!

Alan Milliken [shakes, gasping] Julia! Julia! Julia! Julia! Julia!