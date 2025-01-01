Menu
24 quotes

24 quotes

Jack Bauer The only reason that you're conscious right now is because I don't want to carry you.
Paramedic Take off your clothes.
[after Mason has been exposed to radiation]
George Mason Aren't you going to buy me dinner first?
Nina Myers He is gonna put a bullet in my head before I can say hello, and then he'll turn the gun on himself.
Jack Bauer We'll make sure he doesn't turn the gun on himself.
Jack Bauer I'm federal agent Jack Bauer, and today is the longest day of my life.
Jack Bauer [Jack has shot and wounded Nina] You don't have any more useful information, do you?
Nina Myers [weakly] I do...
Jack Bauer [notices Nina is inching for her gun] No, you don't.
[fires and kills Nina]
Ramon Salazar [about Jack Bauer] That man has more lives than a cat.
Jack Bauer [while holding President Logan at gunpoint] A year and a half ago I was warned my life was in danger. I was told the only way to survive was to create the illusion that I was dead. I had the deceive people I cared about. My daughter will never forgive me. Now that I see the depth of your corruption there is no doubt that source of danger was you. David Palmer was a great man and a great president, but he was also my friend. He tried to warn me about you and now he is dead. Other people tried to help me and they are dead. So Mr. Logan, I really have nothing left to lose.
[pointing his gun in the direction of a noise behind him]
Jack Bauer Don't move.
George Mason Hey, hey. Service is bad enough on this flight; you don't have to shoot me.
[some of the symptoms of inhaling plutonium]
Paramedic Well, there's hair loss...
George Mason I'm already used to that.
Jack Bauer You are gonna tell me what I wanna know, it's just a matter of how much you want it to hurt.
Chloe I was unfairly harsh to you a few minutes ago, I didn't mean anything.
Spencer Wolf All right. Apology accepted.
Chloe It wasn't really an apology, it was more of an observation.
Jack Bauer [to Joseph Prado, after breaking every finger in his hand] This will help you with the pain.
[knocks him unconscious]
Chloe [as Jack strangles an FBI officer and a horrified teenage boy looks on] Don't worry... he's really good at this.
Nina Myers I never meant for this to be personal.
Jack Bauer It felt pretty personal when you killed my wife.
Michelle Dessler I'll go anywhere with you... as long as I don't have to cook.
Tony Almeida [laughing] Sweetheart, if you promise not to cook I will take you with me anywhere.
Jack Bauer I'm gonna need a hacksaw.
Charles Logan Agent Clark, I want you to arrest these men and get them the hell out of here!
Agent Clark We have our orders, sir.
Charles Logan You take!... You take your orders from me!
Agent Clark Not anymore.
Bill Buchanan Chloe, we don't have time for your personality disorder!
[Chloe had to shoot a man in self-defense]
Edgar Stiles You okay?
Chloe I'm fine.
Edgar Stiles Is there anything I can do?
Chloe I said I'm fine! I am trying not to think about what happened, I'm gonna process it later, okay?
Edgar Stiles Sure, fine.
[walks away]
Chloe Edgar, I appreciate your concern. I really do. Just when I shot that guy, I thought I'd go all fetal position. But the truth is, I didn't feel anything. At all. I hope I'm not some kind of a psychopath.
Edgar Stiles Well, he *was* trying to kill you.
Chloe Yeah, but still!
Edgar Stiles Maybe it's a delayed reaction kinda thing. Maybe you'll freak out about it in a few days.
Chloe I hope so.
Christopher Henderson [Holds Jack at gunpoint] Hold it Jack! You weren't really going to let me go, were you?
Jack Bauer No.
[Henderson tries to shoot him, but the gun is empty. He looks at the clip, realizing Jack has outsmarted him. He faintly smiles at Jack]
Christopher Henderson Good for you.
Jack Bauer You are responsible for the deaths of David Palmer, Tony Almeida, and Michelle Dessler. They were friends of mine.
Christopher Henderson That's what happens.
[Jack shoots him twice]
Tony Almeida Chloe, I'm getting real tired of your personality.
Eddie Jack's back.
[just before shooting Ryan Chappelle]
Jack Bauer God, forgive me.
Jack Bauer Kim, I want you to point the gun at his chest and pull the trigger now.
Jack Bauer A few years ago, my wife was killed because of my job. My daughter has never been the same since. This last year... well, you know what I went through to bring you in. What'd I get for it? A pat on the back. In the end, a demotion and a heroin habit. I'm tired of putting my ass on the line for nothing. I'm DONE putting my ass on the line for nothing.
Henry Powell Who are you guys? Police? FBI?
Tony Almeida Actually, I'm currently unemployed.
Woman Don't you have a gun?
Chloe I work with computers!
Jack Bauer Shut up, stupid!
Nina Myers Jack, if you kill me, you won't know who I work for. You think I work for Drazen, but I don't!
Jack Bauer I trusted you, Nina...
Nina Myers I was just doing my job.
Jack Bauer Your job? My wife and daughter almost died today! How many people that trusted you lost their life today because you were doing your job? Walsh, or Jamey? Ellis? How many others?
Nina Myers How many people died because of you, Jack?
Jack Bauer I know you think you're doing the right thing,
[raising his voice]
Jack Bauer but this is not going to happen.
Kim Somebody has to do it!
Jack Bauer Someone will, not you!
Kim [raising her voice] I'm the best match!
Jack Bauer [raising his voice even more] You're not a field operative!
Kim I have weapons training. This is decoy work. Saunders' people won't even come close to me.
Jack Bauer [shouting] Kim, you don't know what you're talking about. If everything was to go right in this scenario, which not a chance I'm willing to take!
Kim [shouting] You're not taking it! I am!
Jack Bauer [grabs Kim and puts her up against the wall] The reason why you've got this job,
[shouting]
Jack Bauer the reason why I GAVE you this job is so that I could make sure you'd be safe!
Kim [voice breaking] I took this job because I wanted it, not because you wanted me here. I know that this is hard for you, but this is not your decision. This is my job; better yet, my duty. I'm gonna be safe.
[crying]
Kim But I'm doing it.
President Palmer I'm the president Mike. You do not call me by my first name.
Sherry Palmer We've had a hard day, but when you look at it in perspective, you'll realize I was acting in your best interest. And I know you're so mad at me.
President Palmer I'm not mad at you.
Sherry Palmer Oh, good.
President Palmer I feel sorry for you.
Sherry Palmer You feel sorry for me?
President Palmer You've lost touch of what it is to be a friend... a parent... a wife. After today, I never want to see you again.
Sherry Palmer David!
President Palmer Please, Sherry, I've heard it all before. And I don't care what this may do to my candidacy. And it's not because I don't want to be President. I do. I just don't think you're fit to be the first lady.
Sherry Palmer Do you really think you can just leave me? Don't you think for a second it'll be that easy!
President Palmer Secret Service will escort you back to Washington when you're ready.
[turns away from her and walks towards the room exit]
Sherry Palmer [screaming after David, who is ignoring her rantings] David, you don't just walk away from me! David, you can't do this without me! David, I'm talking to you!
[a secret Service Agent stops her from following after David Palmer after he leaves the room]
Sherry Palmer Get your hands off of me!
[realizing that CTU has been compromised, Jack makes a special phone call]
Audrey Heller Raines Who are calling?
Jack Bauer The only person I can trust right now.
Lynn McGill We met at that memory management lecture?
Chloe If you say so.
Tony Almeida Where the hell do you think you're going, Jack?
Jack Bauer Tony, I don't have time to explain right now.
[Tony pulls out his gun and points it at Jack]
Tony Almeida Let's find the time.
Jack Bauer Honey, I've got to start focusing on what I'm doing up here, I'm running out of time, okay? So uh... I-I'm gonna have to say good-bye. I love you more than anything in the world and I'll always be with you, okay? Remember that.
Kim Oh. I'm proud of you, and I love you.
Jack Bauer I love you too sweetheart... Bye.
[from preview for Season 5]
Jack Bauer [angry] When I'm finished with you, you're gonna wish that you felt this good again.
Tony Almeida I should be there with you.
Michelle Dessler [softly] You are...
Jack Bauer I used to be in the military. Used to do field work for the CIA. I've been to some horrible places. I've seen some pretty terrible things. I don't think I've ever been this scared in my whole life.
Ramon Salazar What did you learn from Edmunds?
Hector Salazar He can take a bullet through the hand without saying anything useful.
[at the very start of each show except Season 1 and other Season Premieres]
Jack Bauer Previously on 24.
[from Season 5 preview]
Jack Bauer If you don't tell me what I want to know, then it'll just be a question of how much you want it to hurt.
Chloe OK, when the alert level goes down, and the terrorists have been caught, we can have some chamomile tea and I'll tell you all my secrets.
[to Audrey, who was held by the Chinese for a few months]
Jack Bauer I know what it's like to feel like it's never going to end.
Chapelle Chloe's a pain in the ass!
First Lady Martha Logan I look like a wedding cake!
Audrey Heller Raines Jack, you are not going to do this. You are not going to torture my brother!
James Heller Spare me your sixth grade Michael Moore logic!
[Jack is taken hostage by Victor Drazen]
Tony Almeida How did Jack sound?
[on the phone]
George Mason Alive.
[at the main start of each show]
Jack Bauer The following takes place between...
[at the start of each Season Premiere]
Jack Bauer Events occur in real time.
Jack Bauer [to his new girlfriend Diane] My name's not Frank. It's Jack Bauer.
Kate Warner [while being tortured by Sayed Ali for information] How can I tell you what I don't know?
Jack Bauer He shouldn't have been playing with A-dults.
Chapelle I didn't ask your opinion.
Chase Well, I'm giving it to you anyway.
Renee Walker I know how to get that Bracelet off...
Jack Bauer There are things in this world which are out of our control. Sometimes we like to blame ourselves for them so we can try to make sense out of them.
Jack Bauer Honey I want you to live your life. I want you to be happy. That's all I've ever wanted. I want you to try and grow up to be the kind of person that would've made your mom proud. Okay?
Kim [sobbing] Oh, God.
Jack Bauer Promise me that.
Kim I promise.
[Syed Ali has said he's willing to die]
Jack Bauer The only way you're going to die is if I kill you. Your bomb's not going off.
Tony Almeida Michelle?
Michelle Dessler Yeah?
Tony Almeida [sobbing] I can't believe I almost lost you.
[from Season 5 trailer]
Jack Bauer [gun aimed at someone off screen] See you in hell.
[fires]
Jack Bauer You don't have any more information, do you, Nina?
Nina Myers Yes I do.
Jack Bauer No, you don't.
[shoots her]
President Palmer Mike, I want to thank you for calling CTU in the eleventh hour.
Mike Novick Of course, Mr. President.
President Palmer [leans in close] But you should have been with me to the end. That's what I expected of you, that's why I appointed you! I'm relieving you of your post, effective immediately.
Mike Novick [starts crying] Yes, Mr. President.
Jack Bauer Tell me where the bomb is or I will kill your son.
Navi Araz [Dina is leaving to get Behrooz] Who was on the phone?
Dina Araz It was nothing important.
Navi Araz Liar!
[Navi grabs Dina]
Navi Araz What did Behrooz do?
Dina Araz No. What did you do? Did you give the order?
Navi Araz Behrooz was not committed. It was just a matter of time before he turned against us.
Dina Araz You order Tariq to kill him-to kill our own son.
[Dina slaps Navi]
Dina Araz No!
[Dina slaps him again]
Dina Araz No!
[Dina slaps him again]
Dina Araz No! You sick...
Navi Araz [Navi and Dina struggle, until he pins her against the wall]
[shouts]
Navi Araz Where is Tariq?
Dina Araz Behrooz killed him!
Navi Araz That's impossible.
Dina Araz Because you think he's weak? He's not.
Navi Araz Nothing, nothing will stand in the way of what needs to be done-not him, not you. Where is he now?
Dina Araz Why? What are you going to do?
[pause]
Dina Araz You're hurting me!
Navi Araz I will do more than that. Now you listen to me, woman. You will do exactly as you told him. You will pick him up in a half an hour.
Bill Buchanan We're in an active code, Chole. We don't have time for your personality disorder.
Edgar Stiles You're the best analyst we've got.
Chloe I know.
Bill Buchanan I want you tell me exactly what you've been doing here and for how long.
Jack Bauer Understand this, Bill. I don't work for you any more.
James Heller I am the Secretary of Defense of the United States of America. You will listen to me!
Ryan Chappelle [terrified, knowing he is about to die] My legs are shaking...
Jack Bauer [hesitates for a moment] I've got you.
Michelle Dessler I can't spend another day without you... I'm ready to leave here, I'm ready to go with you...
Tony Almeida So, uh, what are we saying here? If we save LA from a nuclear bomb, then you and I can get together for dinner and a movie?
[to Nina while he has a gun to her head]
Jack Bauer You are going to tell me everything I want to know or I swear to God I will hurt you before I kill you, and no one will be able to stop me.
Jack Bauer Do you really think you can do this?
George Mason Yes.
Jack Bauer You are absolutely sure you can do this?
George Mason Jack, I'm supposed to do this.
Kate Warner So the plane has some kind of automatic pilot or something?
Agent Tom Baker Actually no, it will have to be flown out to a very precise location.
Kate Warner So the pilot...? Oh my god, who's it going to be?
Agent Tom Baker Jack Bauer
President Palmer Let's skip the sound bytes and cut straight to the chase.
Jack Bauer I like working with you, Chase; you're a nice kid. But don't you ever come into my office and talk to me like that again, do you understand me?
[Jack hits a button on his watch. Meanwhile, back at CTU, Gael's Palm Pilot starts to beep]
Gael Ortega He's in.
Ryan Chappelle What are you talking about? Who's in?
Tony Almeida Jack.
Ryan Chappelle What?
Tony Almeida Gael and I have been working with Jack. We've been trying to get him back undercover with the Salazars. That signal mean he's back in.
Ryan Chappelle I don't understand.
Tony Almeida Look, I'll explain everything. Right now we've gotta call the president.
[Chloe has just broken the news to Kim that Chase has a baby]
Chase How'd she take the news?
Chloe Gosh, Chase, I think she was kind of pissed!
Michael Amador You betrayed me, Jack, you were CTU all along.
Jack Bauer That's right, Amador. You betrayed me, too, I'm just better at it than you.
President Palmer Jack, you saved my life. I trust you as much as I trust anybody.
Jack Bauer George, as crazy as this may sound, you're going to have to trust me.
Jack Bauer [to Saunders about putting his daughter in the hotel where the virus had been released] When your daughter is infected, I'm going to make you watch her die.
Christopher Henderson I'm doing this to protect the integrity of the government.
Jack Bauer The government has no integrity!
[Jane Saunders is unwilling to help Jack find her father]
Jack Bauer You have no idea how far I'm willing to go to acquire your cooperation.
Edgar Stiles [as he speaks to Marianne Taylor, who is bossing him around] Just because you overheard that conversation between Chloe and me doesn't mean I'm your bitch.
Tony Almeida Some people feel more comfortable in hell.
President Palmer Now, Jack, if it were anyone else, I would ask you if you were sure. But with you, I already know the answer. God bless you, and good luck.
President Palmer [Explaining to President Logan, whom he is advising, why he authorized a covert operation that could be construed as an act of war; Logan disagrees] We didn't bring this crisis on ourselves, but we'll be the ones to settle it. This is a dirty business and we have to get our hands dirty to clean it up!
Sherry Palmer Mike's job is to tell you what you want to hear. Mine is to tell you the truth
President Palmer You're not qualified for that job.
Lynn McGill But I'm not about to start considering disobeying a direct order from the White House!
Bill Buchanan That's because you don't have the experience to know any better.
Tony Almeida She's gone, Jack...
Navi Araz [Navi hangs up the phone] The override has taken control of the nuclear power plants.
Dina Araz What about Behrooz? What about our son?
Navi Araz [pause, sighs] We have to be strong now, we'll mourn him when this is over.
Dina Araz [Navi exits. Dina's cell phone rings] Hello?
Behrooz Araz Mom?
Dina Araz Behrooz? Are you all right?
Behrooz Araz Tariq tried to kill me. He was going to shoot me. I had to defend myself.
Dina Araz What did you do?
Behrooz Araz I killed him. You can't let Father know.
Dina Araz Why not?
Behrooz Araz Because Father's the one who told Tariq to do it. He wants me dead because I messed up with Debbie.
Dina Araz Behrooz, that's not possible. Your father would never want to hurt you.
Behrooz Araz It's true. Mom, I don't know what to do. You have to help me.
Dina Araz Where are you now?
Behrooz Araz I'm near the Metrolink station on Lassen in Chatsworth
Dina Araz Are you using Tariq's car?
Behrooz Araz Yes.
Dina Araz Hide it. I'll pick you up there in a half hour.
Behrooz Araz Hurry.
[getting ready to transport Victor]
Jack Bauer [goes to over to Victor] Get up.
[doesn't budge]
Jack Bauer [explodes] Get up!
[his last lines]
George Mason It's time.
[to Syed Ali]
Jack Bauer I know you think what you're doing is right. But it is my job not to let that happen.
[after Jack Bauer's team attacks the Chinese Consulate]
President Palmer It was a covert operation, not dissimilar to those carried out by countries on a routine basis around the world.
Charles Logan Don't give me a social studies lesson, David. We marched onto Chinese soil, we kidnapped one of their nationals, and in the process the Chinese consul was killed.
Jack Bauer Oh, my God, what did you do? What have you done?
[shouts]
Jack Bauer What have you done?
Michelle Dessler You scared the hell out of me.
Tony Almeida [laughing] I know... I'm sorry.
Audrey Heller Raines Not... another... word!
Mandy [holding a gun to Tony's head] You really have what it takes to shoot him while you're looking him in the eye?
Jack Bauer Yes.
Mandy I believe you. So what's to stop me from shooting him?
Chase Let me be upfront with you, Jack. I look up to you, and I'd even take a bullet for you. Instead, I'm holding a mirror right in front of your face. I know what they did to you when you were undercover with the Salazars. If something goes wrong, I'm always there when you need me.
Jack Bauer Mind your own business Chase.
Chase Today is NOT the day to prove that everything is okay and this will be a rough day. Get your head straight man, and do what you got to do.
[Chase gives a warning to Nina regarding lying to Jack]
Chase If he realizes that you're toying with him, he will kill you.
Nina Myers Is that so?
Sherry Palmer Why don't you just say what's on your mind? You don't want me here.
Lynne Kresge Mrs. Palmer, I...
Sherry Palmer No, you don't want me here! So let's just quit playing games?
Lynne Kresge How dare you speak to me like this? I was appointed by the President of the United States of America because of my qualifications in foreign policy and crisis management, and I don't know what kind of credentials you have that make you think you can lecture me. Fine. You don't want to play games? I don't like you. And I don't like you being here.
Sherry Palmer Well... *now* we're communicating.
Teddy Hanlin Hiya, Jack. Haven't seen you since you put my partner away.
Chase You're right Ryan! And after you shoot Jack down, you can personally explain that to the president!
Eddie Today we're going to turn a government building into a cemetery.
[Nina is holding Jack at gunpoint]
Nina Myers You didn't think it would end like this didn't you?
Jack Bauer This isn't over yet.
George Mason So what are you gonna do tomorrow? If the bomb doesn't go off. Thought about it?
President Palmer What are you trying to do? Start a war with the Middle East?
Roger Stanton No.
President Palmer Then what?
Roger Stanton Your defense policy is too passive. You need more resources...
President Palmer You're trying to hijack my presidency.
Roger Stanton No, no, no. But, I'd like to give it some balls.
Sherry Palmer Complex problems sometimes have the simplest solutions.
[Chase is trying to convince Chapelle that Jack should lead the strike team on the field after getting a lead on Amador]
Chapelle I didn't ask for your opinion.
Chase Well I just gave it to you.
Sherry Palmer What? What's Funny?
President Palmer No, nothing really. It's just that, when I wanted you to pull back, just let things be, you were a shark. Now that I've asked you back. I need you to be a shark.
Sherry Palmer I can still be, whatever you need me to be.
Sherry Palmer Who are you calling?
Jack Bauer CTU. I am a sworn federal agent, Mrs. Palmer. You just confessed to a federal crime.
President Palmer Make no mistake: if we unleash our military power on nations that later prove innocent, it will rank as one of the most despicable sneak attacks in history. Any chance for peace in the Middle East will vanish forever. Even if it'll cost American lives in the future, we must delay this attack until we are certain of our ground.
Nina Myers I only get the pardon if I stop the bomb. Why wouldn't I do everything I can.
Jack Bauer Because you're worse than a traitor, Nina. You don't even have a cause, you don't believe in anything. But you would sell anyone and everything out to the highest bidder. So
[throws table]
Jack Bauer [shouts] stop wasting my time. Gimme a name!
Sherry Palmer You finish the speech?
President Palmer Taking a break. The guys got tired of me yelling at them.
[to his son, Behrooz]
Navi Araz What we accomplish today will change the world. We are fortunate that our family has been chosen to do this.
[Dina has just learned that Behrooz has been taken hostage by Navi]
Dina Araz If you cannot save my son, then I am happy to see the reactors melt down.
Jack Bauer [to Erin Driscoll, while on phone] Did you get that?
[Chappelle catches Tony taking a briefcase out of a cabinet]
Tony Almeida They're suicide capsules. For the people at the hotel. It's going to get pretty bad down there.
Ryan Chappelle That's against every regulation in the book.
Tony Almeida Yeah.
[pause]
Ryan Chappelle Do it.
Gary You're telling me one of us has to get caught so the other can escape?
Mandy Yes. It's going to be you.
[shoots him]
Mandy [after CTU realizes she is still alive] Looks like my neighbors died for nothing.
Martha Logan It has been a very long day... we could all use a rest...
Vladimir Bierko Release the Syntox here and two hundred thousand people will die.
[repeated line]
Jack Bauer TELL ME WHERE THE BOMB IS!
Michelle Dessler Look, you worked on CTU for two years. Everything you say I will consider seriously.
Tony Almeida Don't worry. I'm gonna tell you what I think whether you want to hear it or not, all right?
[repeated line]
Jack Bauer You are going to have to trust me.
Jack Bauer We don't have a lot of time.
Jack Bauer [Repeated line, attempting to make a compromise] I give you my word.
Jack Bauer [Repeated line to an individual after they tried to help him] You did great.
President Palmer All right. This is what we're gonna do. We may be short on manpower, but it doesn't have to appear that way. Send all the Eastern Georgia National Guard to Marietta, and tell the media that this is where something's going to happen.
Mike Novick Uh, what's going to happen, sir?
President Palmer If this is what the people are going to be watching, let's show them how we're going to respond. I want them to see how we protect our citizens. We will not put up with racism or xenophobia. If this is where it's going to start, this is where it's going to stop.
Tony Almeida Remember that time we came into work together about a month ago? Mason made some wisecrack remark, and you came up with this really great BS story, early breakfast meeting with District 3. I was really impressed with how convincing a liar you were.
Jack Bauer Stephen, you're out of time!
[about Syed Ali]
Jack Bauer Are you trying to protect this man?
Imam Fulani No, Agent Bauer, I have no misplaced loyalties. If the man you are looking for has murdered an innocent, he is as guilty in the eyes of Islam as he is in yours.
Jack Bauer The man that I'm looking for set in motion a plan today to detonate a nuclear weapon in Los Angeles.
Imam Fulani Are you certain?
Jack Bauer Yes, we're certain. Our estimates are between one and two million people will die if this bomb goes off. That, sir, is why we need to find him now.
Kalil Hasan I think someone is anxious that I get to where I'm going.
Omar What makes you think that?
Kalil Hasan I just got stopped by two cops who let me go in very little time.
Omar And?
Kalil Hasan This is a stolen car.
Omar Maybe the driver has not reported it yet?
Kalil Hasan A cop was approaching me with his hand on his gun. He gets a call: suddenly there's no problem.
[Omar grimaces as he realises Kalil is right]
Jack Bauer [at the start of every episode] The following takes place between _ A.M./P.M. and _ A.M./P.M.
Jack Bauer [Nararating a repeated line after starting time and ending time have established] Events occur in real time.
Jack Bauer [Repeated line when asked to make a promise] I give you my word.
Jack Bauer [repeated line, justifying his actions when they are questioned] it had to be done.
Osterlind They're grounding flights from LAX.
Stephen Saunders Did all the couriers get out with their vials?
Osterlind New York, Washington, San Francisco made it through; they're on their way. I re-routed Las Vegas; our man is driving there now. But we missed Chicago and Cleveland.
Stephen Saunders Did you revise the casualty projections?
Osterlind Of course.
[hands him folder]
Osterlind Here they are.
Stephen Saunders Just give me the number.
Osterlind Two to five million dead within the first 48 hours.
Stephen Saunders [shrugs] Good enough.
Chapelle I'd like nothing more than to hang you as a traitor and watch you jerk until you die.
[Jack Bauer is preparing to execute Ryan Chapelle]
Chapelle There's no way around this, right Jack? We don't have any outs here.
Jack Bauer Not that I can see.
[cocks gun]
Chapelle [as a tear runs down his face] Wait! All right. Let me do this myself. At least give me... the dignity of-of taking m-my own life; that's something you can do.
Jack Bauer No, Ryan, I can't do that.
Chapelle Yes, you can! You were right back at CTU to put me under watch. I wasn't going out for a cigarette, I was trying to bolt. But I know this has to happen.
Jack Bauer I can't take that chance.
Chapelle I'm giving you my word, Jack. I won't run, I swear. I-I-I'd be lying if I said I wasn't scared, but I'm not gonna run. I couldn't live with myself, knowing that I was responsible for the deaths of all those people.
[voice breaking]
Chapelle You gotta believe me.
Mandy [once she realizes CTU knows she and Tony are still alive after their supposed deaths] Looks like my neighbors died for nothing.
President Palmer [asking about Alan Milliken's death] What happened, Sherry?
Sherry Palmer I went... to the house.
[sees David's look, raises a hand slightly]
Sherry Palmer to speak to Julia. Alan interrupted us... there was an argument... and... he had a heart attack.
Jack Bauer [Jack is about to execute Chappelle] Ryan, is there anyone you'd like to talk to?
Ryan Chappelle To say goodbye?
Jack Bauer To say whatever you have to.
Ryan Chappelle I have a brother I haven't talked to in years... I don't have that many friends, only the people I work with. So, no... there's no-one.
Nina Myers So, Ed, how are ya?
Agent Ed Miller Don't bother, Nina. I'm here because I have to be, not because I'm your friend.
Nina Myers Well, you're here because they think after I help stop the bomb, Jack will try to kill me. Which, of course, he will. What if you can't stop him? I mean, no offense, but Ed, let's face it: you're no match for Jack. You're just not that ruthless. So he manages to get around you and pull the trigger. What happens then? Because of the pardon, he knows if he kills me, he'll spend the rest of his life in jail.
Agent Ed Miller Jack, if you have some way to shut her up I'm not thinkin' of...
Nina Myers Of course, Jack's mind is thinking, "That's not such a bad deal." Small price to pay to avenge his wife's death. But what about his daughter? Is he thinking about her? She's already lost one parent. If he kills me, she'll have no one. Jack knows I'm right. He should just use me to stop the bomb, and then go home to Kim. She needs you, Jack.
Marwan [to Chort who has Jack Bauer at gunpoint] Kill him.
Ramon Salazar I'm concerned about you, Jack. The things you did to get me here. You'll never be the same.
Chapelle [whilst interrogating Gael] Talk to me, you sonuvabitch!
Jack Bauer How long have you been playing me?
Stephen Saunders So, Michael... tell me how it went down in Mexico.
[Amador slowly looks at Saunders]
Stephen Saunders You didn't think I would find out?
Michael Amador I didn't think you needed to know... as long as you got what you wanted.
Stephen Saunders You were stupid enough to believe that Jack Bauer had turned against CTU, and now you've got every intelligence agency in the country after you.
Michael Amador Bauer's story checked out.
Stephen Saunders Don't presume to tell me about Jack Bauer. What you did in Mexico, it was stupid, it was greedy, and it may have cost me my advantage.
Michael Amador Alvers and I still expect to be paid.
[Amador connects with the bank via laptop]
Stephen Saunders The authorization code is 7QV78.
Michael Amador [Amador enters the code to reveal 10 million dollars in the account] This is only half!
Stephen Saunders I'll release the balance after I have confirmation on the hotel.
Michael Amador The deal was we get paid in full!
Stephen Saunders The deal changed when you went down to Mexico
[pauses]
Stephen Saunders Now, after you've hit the hotel, you'll get the rest of your money.
[Saunders gives one vial of the virus to Alvers and leaves]
Alan Milliken [to Sherry, who is snooping up on something he has covered up] You come into my house? After everything I've done for your family? I've made your children's father the President of the United States!
Sherry Palmer Wait a minute, whatever you did to help David was *not* for the benefit of my children. Let's get that straight. You're just a small man, Alan, who lords his money over his friends because that's all you have, that's all you are! Why do you think your wife had to go out and find another man?
Alan Milliken Don't you *talk* to me like this!
Sherry Palmer Because you're *not* one! Not one woman in her right mind would find you attractive without your wealth, Alan! That's what people want from you.
[Alan gasps, he is having a heart attack while Sherry continues]
Sherry Palmer That's all Julia wants from you. And I'm supposed to be afraid of you? You think I'm scared of you? You're just a little boy, Alan! A pathetic, scrawny, sickly little boy!
Alan Milliken [gasping] Julia, my pills. My pills!
Sherry Palmer [Julia grabs the pills, going to Alan as Sherry grabs her arm] No, don't!
Julia Milliken What are you doing?
Sherry Palmer Don't!
Julia Milliken Sherry?
Sherry Palmer Don't!
Alan Milliken Julia! Julia!
Sherry Palmer This is your way out!
Alan Milliken [shakes, gasping] Julia! Julia! Julia! Julia! Julia!
Alan Milliken [falls out of his wheelchair, crawling to the counter, grabbing his pills, trying to take them. He stops shaking, collapses on the floor and dies]
Martha Logan [after she learns President Logan wants to give terrorists the route to the Russian President's motorcade] You are the President of the United States! My God! You're talking about murder!
Carl Webb Before you're done crucifying me, save some nails for your wife.
Jack Bauer That's the problem with people like you, George. You want results, but you never want to get your hands dirty. I'd start rolling up your sleeves.
Marie Reza, you really are very sweet.
Jack Bauer You inhaled plutonium, George.
George Mason So.
Jack Bauer So I'm not the only person who shouldn't be here today.
Chase Listen, Jack. I'm gonna be honest with you. I look up to you. I'd take a bullet for you if I had to, but right now, I'm gonna hold the mirror up. You were under with Salazar for six months. I know what they did to you, and I know what you did to yourself. You can't make that go away overnight. You think I didn't know?
Jack Bauer You should mind your own business, Chase.
Chase All I'm trying to say is that I'm here for you. But today is not the day to try to prove to everybody that you're all better. It's about to hit the fan, you know that and I know that. So do what you gotta do, man. Get your head straight, so we can do our work.
Michael Amador Can you protect my family?
Jack Bauer Yes, we can.
Michael Amador How can you protect my family when you can't even protect yours?
Stephen Saunders I like to do things in phases. You should know that by now.
Nina Myers I'll only get the pardon if I stop the bomb. Why wouldn't I do everything I can?
Jack Bauer Because you're worse than a traitor, Nina. You don't have a cause. You don't believe in anything. But you would sell anyone and anything out to the highest bidder. So, stop wasting my time! Give me a name!
[repeated line]
Jack Bauer LET ME SEE YOUR HANDS!
Jack Bauer [Repeated line when he doesn't want to get involved in a situation] It's not my problem
President Palmer [repeated line, after knocking on his door, granting them permission to enter the room his working in] come
Jack Bauer [repeated line to Audrey] I'll be right back.
Bill Buchanan You have no idea who you are dealing with, you little ass kisser!
Jack Bauer [Repeated line] DAMN IT!
