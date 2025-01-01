Menu
Friday Night Dinner quotes
Martin
Shit on it!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Martin
Hello bambinos!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jim
Hello Jackie. You look *nice*.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Martin
Any females?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Martin
Lovely bit of squirrel.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Martin
I'm boiling.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Adam Goodman
[using his mother's phone to send a text message to his brother from his mother] You came out of my BUM. Love mum x
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Martin
Where are we going?
Adam Goodman
To the pub.
Martin
The punk?
Adam Goodman
Yeah, we're going to the punk.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jonny Goodman
[Using his mother's phone to send a text messege to his brother from his mother] I wish youd never been born. Love mum x
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Paul Ritter
Mark Heap
Simon Bird
Tom Rosenthal
