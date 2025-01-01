Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Friday Night Dinner Quotes

Friday Night Dinner quotes

Martin Shit on it!
Martin Hello bambinos!
Jim Hello Jackie. You look *nice*.
Martin Any females?
Martin Lovely bit of squirrel.
Martin I'm boiling.
Adam Goodman [using his mother's phone to send a text message to his brother from his mother] You came out of my BUM. Love mum x
Martin Where are we going?
Adam Goodman To the pub.
Martin The punk?
Adam Goodman Yeah, we're going to the punk.
Jonny Goodman [Using his mother's phone to send a text messege to his brother from his mother] I wish youd never been born. Love mum x
