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Kinoafisha TV Shows Vera Filming locations

Filming Dates & Locations

Filming Locations: Vera

  • Wallsend, Tyne & Wear, England, UK

Iconic scenes & Locations

Vera's home
Snook House, Lindisfarne Causeway, Berwick-upon-Tweed, Northumberland, UK
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