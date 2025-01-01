Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows Inspector George Gently Quotes

Inspector George Gently quotes

John Bacchus You're under arrest.
George Gently He's under arrest when I say he is.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Lee Ingleby
Martin Shaw
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more