Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows Marvel's The Defenders Quotes

Marvel's The Defenders quotes

Jessica Jones Nice ears.
Daredevil They're horns.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jessica Jones You look like an asshole.
Matt Murdock It's your scarf.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more