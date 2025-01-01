Menu
Marvel's The Defenders
Quotes
Marvel's The Defenders quotes
Jessica Jones
Nice ears.
Daredevil
They're horns.
Jessica Jones
You look like an asshole.
Matt Murdock
It's your scarf.
