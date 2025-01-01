Angie Oh no.

Angie My ex. He's outside. I can't believe it, this guy won't let it go!

Tommy Gavin How did he even know we were here?

Angie I told you he follows me around.

Tommy Gavin All right. I'm gonna put an end to this right now.

[Tommy gets up]

Angie I'm telling you, Sebastian's crazy!

Tommy Gavin His name is Sebastian?

Sebastian Yeah.

Tommy Gavin I think I can handle it.

[Scene change: outside of the restaurant]

Tommy Gavin [to Sebastian] Hey asshole!

Sebastian [Nervously drops his keys and picks them back up again] I know who you are! She's mine, she loves me!

Tommy Gavin I got news for you, pal! She doesn't love you, she hates your guts, and I'm gonna tell you somethin' else. Next time you come around, I'm not calling the cops. I'm gonna kick your midget little ass myself. OK, "Sebastian"?

Sebastian OK, OK. That would be the next time you have the balls to take her out on a date! You got that?

Sebastian Yeah!

[Makes threatening motion towards Sebastian, and Sebastian drives off]

Tommy Gavin Yeah. By the way, this guy's tiny. I've taken bigger shits than this guy.

Angie I'm telling you, Tommy.