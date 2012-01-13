Menu
Hustle 2004 - 2012, season 8

Season premiere 13 January 2012
Production year 2012
Number of episodes 6
Runtime 6 hours 0 minute

Series rating

7.9
Rate 13 votes
8.2 IMDb

"Hustle" season 8 list of episodes.

Gold Finger
Season 8 Episode 1
13 January 2012
Picasso Finger Painting
Season 8 Episode 2
20 January 2012
Curiosity Caught the Kat
Season 8 Episode 3
27 January 2012
Eat Yourself Slender
Season 8 Episode 4
3 February 2012
Ding Dong That's My Song
Season 8 Episode 5
10 February 2012
The Con is Off
Season 8 Episode 6
17 February 2012
