Hustle 2004 - 2012 season 5

Hustle season 5 poster
Hustle 18+
Original title Season 5
Title Сезон 5
Season premiere 8 January 2009
Production year 2009
Number of episodes 6
Runtime 6 hours 0 minute

Series rating

7.9
Rate 13 votes
8.2 IMDb

"Hustle" season 5 list of episodes.

Return of the Prodigal
Season 5 Episode 1
8 January 2009
New Recruits
Season 5 Episode 2
15 January 2009
Lest Ye Be Judged
Season 5 Episode 3
22 January 2009
Diamond Seeker
Season 5 Episode 4
29 January 2009
Politics
Season 5 Episode 5
5 February 2009
The Road Less Travelled
Season 5 Episode 6
12 February 2009
